From the Editors Show: Defense’s key is offense not turning it over

On the latest episode of the Arrowhead Pride Editors’ Show podcast, Pete Sweeney and John Dixon discussed their marinated takeaways from the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The offense helps the defense by not turning it over

John: “This is another confirmation of how important turnovers are in the NFL. The Chiefs had zero turnovers against the Seahawks and controlled the game from start to finish. Even when the offense was sputtering early in the game they just kept moving forward and managed to build up a lead. The defense was playing so well that Seattle just never really had a chance in this game. It shows that the turnover mistakes are the biggest difference in some of these close games the Chiefs have been in lately.”

The Juan Thornhill interception

Pete: “The Chiefs really need a ballhawk type of guy in that Steve Spagnuolo defense. Seeing Juan Thornhill get that interception was a big deal–because he had some ball hawk type of tendencies in his rookie season... I like Justin Reid–but he’s not that ball hawk type of guy. [Thornhill’s] been a little down this season after saying he wanted to be an All-Pro — but I’m hopeful that pick was a sign of him turning the corner... Another guy who can be that for you is L’Jarius Sneed who’s taking big steps this season... Justin Reid has talked about once the turnovers get cooking they can come in waves, and let's hope the Chiefs’ turnover wave is finally coming on defense.”

Bend don’t break defense

John: “The Chiefs had their highest percentage of defensive plays all season against the Seahawks — and still gave up the fewest points they’ve given up all year. They only gave up the garbage time touchdown at the end and spent the entire contest bending but not breaking. The defense was on the field a ton, but they didn’t give up any points, and the offense didn’t turn it over. It’s just an interesting sign moving forward if they can continue to play that way.”

Feed Jerick McKinnon

Pete: “When the playoffs start, we know this Patrick Mahomes offense is going to score points. So the slow game against Seattle isn’t concerning. I still like Isiah Pacheco as the best early-down option for the Chiefs, but Jerick McKinnon is playing so well right now it feels like he needs more touches. He’s got six touchdowns over the last four games for the Kansas City Chiefs... He’s only averaging 12 touches per game, but he’s been so good you almost have to make sure he gets the ball more on a weekly basis. All of a sudden Jerick McKinnon is that reliable third option for this Chiefs offense — and it’s undeniable.”

