AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 16

Week 16 of the NFL season concludes with the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) visiting the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) on Monday Night Football.
Before the season began, many believed the Chargers would finally end the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominance of the AFC West. If we’re being fair, they didn’t fall too far from that goal — it’s just that Kansas City made sure it wouldn't happen by defeating Los Angeles in both of this season’s matchups. If it had gone the other way, the Chargers would be going into this game 10-4 while the Chiefs would be 10-5.
Still, the Chargers can clinch a playoff spot with a win in Indianapolis. It’s just that the Colts have worked hard at being the spoiler in 2022, handing the Chiefs a 20-17 loss in Week 3, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on a missed field goal — and last Saturday, coming out on the short end of the greatest comeback in NFL history against the Minnesota Vikings.
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Chargers are favored by four points.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 142-90-5
Poll
Which team wins Chargers (8-6) at Colts (4-9-1)?
-
68%
Chargers
-
31%
Colts
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (5-9) at Ravens (9-5)?
This poll is closed
-
13%
Falcons
-
86%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Bills (11-3) at Bears (3-11)?
This poll is closed
-
72%
Bills
-
27%
Bears
Poll
Which team wins Bengals (10-4) at Patriots (7-7)?
This poll is closed
-
59%
Bengals
-
40%
Patriots
Poll
Which team wins Lions (7-7) at Panthers (5-9)?
This poll is closed
-
93%
Lions
-
6%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins Texans (1-12-1) at Titans (7-7)?
This poll is closed
-
38%
Texans
-
61%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Saints (5-9) at Browns (6-8)?
This poll is closed
-
24%
Saints
-
75%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Giants (8-5-1) at Vikings (11-3)?
This poll is closed
-
20%
Giants
-
79%
Vikings
Poll
Which team wins Commanders (7-6-1) at 49ers (10-4)?
This poll is closed
-
11%
Commanders
-
88%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Eagles (13-1) at Cowboys (10-4)?
This poll is closed
-
39%
Eagles
-
60%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Raiders (6-8) at Steelers (6-8)?
This poll is closed
-
40%
Raiders
-
59%
Steelers
Poll
Which team wins Packers (6-8) at Dolphins (8-6)?
This poll is closed
-
21%
Packers
-
78%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team wins Broncos (4-10) at Rams (4-10)?
This poll is closed
-
48%
Broncos
-
51%
Rams
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (6-8) at Cardinals (4-10)?
This poll is closed
-
82%
Buccaneers
-
17%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (6-8) at Jets (7-7)?
This poll is closed
-
60%
Jaguars
-
39%
Jets
Poll
Which team wins Seahawks (7-7) at Chiefs (11-3)?
This poll is closed
-
9%
Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
-
34%
Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
-
50%
Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
-
4%
Seahawks in a close game
-
0%
Seahawks in an easy win
-
0%
Seahawks in a blowout
Loading comments...