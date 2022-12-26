AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 16

Week 16 of the NFL season concludes with the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) visiting the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) on Monday Night Football.

Before the season began, many believed the Chargers would finally end the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominance of the AFC West. If we’re being fair, they didn’t fall too far from that goal — it’s just that Kansas City made sure it wouldn't happen by defeating Los Angeles in both of this season’s matchups. If it had gone the other way, the Chargers would be going into this game 10-4 while the Chiefs would be 10-5.

Still, the Chargers can clinch a playoff spot with a win in Indianapolis. It’s just that the Colts have worked hard at being the spoiler in 2022, handing the Chiefs a 20-17 loss in Week 3, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on a missed field goal — and last Saturday, coming out on the short end of the greatest comeback in NFL history against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Chargers are favored by four points.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 142-90-5

Poll Which team wins Chargers (8-6) at Colts (4-9-1)? Chargers

Colts vote view results 68% Chargers (48 votes)

31% Colts (22 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Falcons (5-9) at Ravens (9-5)? This poll is closed 13% Falcons (37 votes)

86% Ravens (238 votes) 275 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bills (11-3) at Bears (3-11)? This poll is closed 72% Bills (207 votes)

27% Bears (77 votes) 284 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bengals (10-4) at Patriots (7-7)? This poll is closed 59% Bengals (166 votes)

40% Patriots (111 votes) 277 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Lions (7-7) at Panthers (5-9)? This poll is closed 93% Lions (249 votes)

6% Panthers (18 votes) 267 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Texans (1-12-1) at Titans (7-7)? This poll is closed 38% Texans (102 votes)

61% Titans (166 votes) 268 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Saints (5-9) at Browns (6-8)? This poll is closed 24% Saints (62 votes)

75% Browns (195 votes) 257 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Giants (8-5-1) at Vikings (11-3)? This poll is closed 20% Giants (54 votes)

79% Vikings (206 votes) 260 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Commanders (7-6-1) at 49ers (10-4)? This poll is closed 11% Commanders (28 votes)

88% 49ers (226 votes) 254 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Eagles (13-1) at Cowboys (10-4)? This poll is closed 39% Eagles (106 votes)

60% Cowboys (162 votes) 268 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Raiders (6-8) at Steelers (6-8)? This poll is closed 40% Raiders (108 votes)

59% Steelers (161 votes) 269 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Packers (6-8) at Dolphins (8-6)? This poll is closed 21% Packers (54 votes)

78% Dolphins (203 votes) 257 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Broncos (4-10) at Rams (4-10)? This poll is closed 48% Broncos (124 votes)

51% Rams (132 votes) 256 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Buccaneers (6-8) at Cardinals (4-10)? This poll is closed 82% Buccaneers (208 votes)

17% Cardinals (44 votes) 252 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jaguars (6-8) at Jets (7-7)? This poll is closed 60% Jaguars (85 votes)

39% Jets (55 votes) 140 votes total Vote Now