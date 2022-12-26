 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 16

Week 16 concludes with the Chargers and Colts in primetime.

By SB Nation Staff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Week 16 of the NFL season concludes with the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) visiting the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) on Monday Night Football.

Before the season began, many believed the Chargers would finally end the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominance of the AFC West. If we’re being fair, they didn’t fall too far from that goal — it’s just that Kansas City made sure it wouldn't happen by defeating Los Angeles in both of this season’s matchups. If it had gone the other way, the Chargers would be going into this game 10-4 while the Chiefs would be 10-5.

Still, the Chargers can clinch a playoff spot with a win in Indianapolis. It’s just that the Colts have worked hard at being the spoiler in 2022, handing the Chiefs a 20-17 loss in Week 3, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on a missed field goal — and last Saturday, coming out on the short end of the greatest comeback in NFL history against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Chargers are favored by four points.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 142-90-5

Poll

Which team wins Chargers (8-6) at Colts (4-9-1)?

view results
  • 68%
    Chargers
    (48 votes)
  • 31%
    Colts
    (22 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (5-9) at Ravens (9-5)?

This poll is closed

  • 13%
    Falcons
    (37 votes)
  • 86%
    Ravens
    (238 votes)
275 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bills (11-3) at Bears (3-11)?

This poll is closed

  • 72%
    Bills
    (207 votes)
  • 27%
    Bears
    (77 votes)
284 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (10-4) at Patriots (7-7)?

This poll is closed

  • 59%
    Bengals
    (166 votes)
  • 40%
    Patriots
    (111 votes)
277 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Lions (7-7) at Panthers (5-9)?

This poll is closed

  • 93%
    Lions
    (249 votes)
  • 6%
    Panthers
    (18 votes)
267 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (1-12-1) at Titans (7-7)?

This poll is closed

  • 38%
    Texans
    (102 votes)
  • 61%
    Titans
    (166 votes)
268 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (5-9) at Browns (6-8)?

This poll is closed

  • 24%
    Saints
    (62 votes)
  • 75%
    Browns
    (195 votes)
257 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (8-5-1) at Vikings (11-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 20%
    Giants
    (54 votes)
  • 79%
    Vikings
    (206 votes)
260 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (7-6-1) at 49ers (10-4)?

This poll is closed

  • 11%
    Commanders
    (28 votes)
  • 88%
    49ers
    (226 votes)
254 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Eagles (13-1) at Cowboys (10-4)?

This poll is closed

  • 39%
    Eagles
    (106 votes)
  • 60%
    Cowboys
    (162 votes)
268 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Raiders (6-8) at Steelers (6-8)?

This poll is closed

  • 40%
    Raiders
    (108 votes)
  • 59%
    Steelers
    (161 votes)
269 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Packers (6-8) at Dolphins (8-6)?

This poll is closed

  • 21%
    Packers
    (54 votes)
  • 78%
    Dolphins
    (203 votes)
257 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Broncos (4-10) at Rams (4-10)?

This poll is closed

  • 48%
    Broncos
    (124 votes)
  • 51%
    Rams
    (132 votes)
256 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (6-8) at Cardinals (4-10)?

This poll is closed

  • 82%
    Buccaneers
    (208 votes)
  • 17%
    Cardinals
    (44 votes)
252 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (6-8) at Jets (7-7)?

This poll is closed

  • 60%
    Jaguars
    (85 votes)
  • 39%
    Jets
    (55 votes)
140 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Seahawks (7-7) at Chiefs (11-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 9%
    Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
    (32 votes)
  • 34%
    Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
    (115 votes)
  • 50%
    Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
    (168 votes)
  • 4%
    Seahawks in a close game
    (14 votes)
  • 0%
    Seahawks in an easy win
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Seahawks in a blowout
    (0 votes)
332 votes total Vote Now

