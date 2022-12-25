Chiefs open as favorites over Broncos in Week 17 home rematch

This coming Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) will host the Denver Broncos (4-11) on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a Week 17 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time.

These two teams will be facing each other for the second time in three weeks. When they played in Denver during Week 14, the Chiefs began the week as 8.5-point favorites over their longtime division rival.

As the first half was drawing to a close, Kansas City had built up a 27-0 lead — but then quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions that fed a streak of 21 answered points that put Denver back in the game. The Chiefs emerged with a 34-28 victory, but fans worried about giving up 28 points to a team that hadn’t scored more than 23 all season.

A week later, the Broncos exceeded that figure once again when they earned their fourth win of the season with a 24-15 home victory over the 4-9 Arizona Cardinals — and then on Christmas Day, turned in a 51-14 road loss to the 4-10 Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, the Chiefs were defeating the cellar-dwelling Houston Texans 30-24 in overtime and took care of business with a 24-10 Christmas Eve win over the 7-7 Seattle Seahawks.

And now — according to DraftKings Sportsbook — Kansas City has opened as an 11.5-point home favorite for this Sunday’s rematch with Denver.