Filed under: WATCH: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs teammates surprise Andy Reid with Christmas gift in locker room By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Dec 24, 2022, 3:20pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs teammates surprise Andy Reid with Christmas gift in locker room Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The best gift for the best coach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2Nvw6Oz3BO— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 24, 2022 “May you all get a gift as great as this.” - Andy Reid More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...