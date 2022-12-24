Chiefs content with win over Seahawks — while keeping eyes on the greater goal

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Saturday as the AFC’s No. 2 seed — and at least for now, will stay there.

The Chiefs notched a 24-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks — but because the Buffalo Bills won their Week 16 game against the Chicago Bears, they still hold the conference’s No. 1 seed. The Chiefs and Bills share a 12-3 record, but the Bills’ Week 6 win over the Chiefs gives them the tiebreaker.

But this circumstance hasn’t fazed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“We don’t control our own destiny as far as the one seed,” he told reporters after the game, “but we want to put ourselves in the best position to be at Arrowhead as much as possible in the playoffs. That takes us getting better as a team every single week. And we play a lot of great teams at the end of the season.”

With the Seahawks behind them, the Chiefs turn their attention to division foes in the season's final two weeks. Kansas City hosts the Denver Broncos in Week 17 before traveling to Las Vegas in Week 18 to finish their year against the Raiders.

“How can we get better?” questioned Mahomes. “I thought we got better as a team this week. The defense played really good against a really good offense.”

The Chiefs’ defense held a Seahawks team that scores 25 points a game to just 10 — which includes a touchdown that came in garbage time. Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark recorded two tackles for loss against his former team.

“It was pretty dope,” said Clark of winning against the team that drafted him — before shifting attention to the Chiefs’ greater goal. “We’re on a mission here in Kansas City, and the goal is to finish the season strong. The last few weeks, we haven’t been getting the job done as far as just finishing strong; a lot of tight games over time through the last week. So it’s pretty dope to get out there [Saturday] and finish the game pretty strong. I think we held them to three points.”

Then Clark caught himself.

“Well, s—t! They got the score at the end. So for the most part, we held them to three points, though — except for that score at the end.”

Mahomes, who was a part of all three Chiefs touchdowns in the game, admitted that the offense could have been better with how often it stalled out on Sunday.

“The offense, we executed at some points really well, but we’re going to learn from this and try to get better next week,” he said. “You want to be playing your best football going into the playoffs, and I feel like that’s where we have to continue to get better and better.

“Let’s put that full game together: offense, defense, special teams. I thought we did a pretty good job of it [Saturday], but we can be even better going into these last two weeks.”