AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs played with stifling defense — while the offense got the job done — as the Chiefs defeated the Seattle Seahawks 24-10.

The Kingdom was built for this. pic.twitter.com/3vfvKIzUvN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 24, 2022

A different Chiefs defense showed up on Saturday — one that hit Seattle quarterback Geno Smith over and over and sacked him repeatedly. They also had eight tackles for a loss. Rookie edge George Karlaftis secured his fourth sack in five games.

The Kansas City defense was so good before halftime that Seattle only had only 26 yards rushing and 81 yards passing. The Seahawks offense only had three points through the first two quarters.

A player we don’t often see on the stat sheet — Bryan Cook — made an impressive stop to force a turnover on downs in the third quarter. But it wasn’t the last turnover on downs the defense collected; it secured another one to start the fourth quarter.

Now let’s talk about Sunday’s game. Join us live now by clicking on the YouTube link at the top of the page, or you can click here.

We are taking your questions and comments using #APRapidReaction in the comment section.

How to listen to Arrowhead Pride podcasts

Arrowhead Pride podcasts are available on Amazon Alexa, Apple, Google, Spotify, and Stitcher. Please rate and review, as this helps us grow AP Radio to reach more Chiefs fans all over the world!

Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss an episode.