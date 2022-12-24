Filed under: Today's NFL News WATCH: Kadarius Toney bobbles the flick before taking it for a touchdown By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Dec 24, 2022, 12:30pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Kadarius Toney bobbles the flick before taking it for a touchdown Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Toney in for 6 pic.twitter.com/YSbwjZmNYX— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) December 24, 2022 It’s Toney’s first touchdown since Week 10. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...