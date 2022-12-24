Chiefs-Seahawks: Khalen Saunders out, but Danna and Bush will dress

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for their Christmas Eve game against the Seattle Seahawks. As expected, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (illness) will not suit up. But defensive end Mike Danna (illness) and safety Deon Bush (illness) will both be available.

Here are today's inactives for #SEAvsKC:



QB Shane Buechele

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Geron Christian

T Darian Kinnard

DE Malik Herring

DT Khalen Saunders — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 24, 2022

After missing all of this week’s practices with an illness, Saunders had been declared doubtful in Thursday’s final injury report. Danna and Bush also missed practice time, but both were full participants in Thursday’s practice session and were listed as questionable for the game.

Kansas City had also listed tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) as out — but on Friday, the team placed him on the Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list, which means that he will miss the rest of the regular season and at least one postseason game before he’ll be eligible to return. Tight end Blake Bell — activated from the Reserve/Injured list on Friday — takes over Fortson’s roster spot. He will dress for Saturday’s game.

Kansas City has also elevated veteran practice squad defensive tackle Danny Shelton to the active roster. As an elevated player, he will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. He is active for the contest.

There had been some thought that the Chiefs would activate wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) from their Reserve/Injured list before this game. But on Thursday, head coach Andy Reid said he didn’t think it was likely to happen — and Hardman remains unavailable for another week. The Chiefs must activate him no later than Wednesday, January 4. Otherwise, he will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

The Seahawks have also released their list of inactives. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hand), nose tackle Al Woods (achilles) and safety Ryan Neal (knee) will miss the game. But running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (wrist), running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) and tight end Noah Fant (knee) will suit up at Arrowhead.

Lockett, Woods and Neal were all declared out on Thursday. Walker Goodwin, Fant and Dallas were all listed as questionable.

On Friday, Seattle elevated running backs Godwin Igwebuike and Wayne Gallman Jr. from their practice squad for the matchup. Igwebuike will be available, but Gallman is inactive.