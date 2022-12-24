 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Seahawks: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Everything you need to know to take in all the action as Kansas City hosts Seattle.

By John Dixon
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Game

On Christmas Eve, the Kansas City Chiefs return from a three-game road trip to play the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 16 game on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time. The game will be carried on FOX — locally on WDAF/4.

In Week 15, the Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 30-24 in overtime. Now holding a playoff berth and its seventh consecutive AFC West title, Kansas City now has an 11-3 record after winning seven of its last eight games. But the needs to win all three of its final 2022 games to stay in contention for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Arriving in Kansas City with a 7-7 record, the Seahawks also need three straight victories to close the season — but they’ll also need some things to fall their way to make the playoffs. After winning four straight games earlier in the season, the Seahawks have now lost four of their last five — most recently, a 21-13 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Two of the league’s top 2022 quarterbacks will face each other for the first time. Nearing the end of his fifth season as the team’s starter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a candidate for his second NFL MVP award. He leads the league in passing yards (4,496), passing touchdowns (35) and QBR (79.9). Against the Texans last Sunday, he completed an amazing 36 of 41 passes for 336 yards and two touchdown passes — and scored a rushing touchdown.

Facing him will be quarterback Geno Smith, who has played for four different teams over his 10-season career. Seattle signed him as a backup in 2019 — but after the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos last spring, Smith ended up with a starting job for the first time since 2014. He’s turned in a career year, leading the league with a 71.7 completion percentage while passing for 3,671 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His passer rating of 105.3 ranks second in the league — just ahead of Mahomes at 105.0.

Saturday’s game will be the first time that Smith has ever played against the Chiefs — one of just seven NFL teams he has never faced. When head coach Andy Reid and general manager John Dorsey took over the Chiefs in 2013, they held the first overall pick in that spring’s NFL Draft. Many fans wanted Smith to be selected with the first pick — but one of the team’s first moves Reid and Dorsey made was to trade two second-round picks to the 49ers for quarterback Alex Smith. The team then used the draft’s first pick to acquire tackle Eric Fisher. Geno Smith ended up being selected in the second round — 39th overall — by the New York Jets.

Mahomes will be playing Seattle for only the second time, having lost to the Seahawks 38-31 in 2018.

Nuts and bolts

  • Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Playing surface: Natural grass
  • Game time: 12:00 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Saturday, December 24, 2022
  • Weather forecast: Sunny and 14 (feels like 1). Winds WNW at 11
  • Matchup history: 33-19 Chiefs (regular season)
  • Odds: -10.5 Chiefs, per DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Officials: Referee Clete Blakeman (34), umpire Tab Slaughter (110), down judge Dana McKenzie (8), line judge Julian Mapp (10), field judge Terry Brown (43), side judge Lo van Pham (99), back judge Perry Paganelli (46), replay official Chad Adams and replay assistant Ken Hall.
  • Pageantry: Colors: Lenexa Fire Department. National Anthem: R.J. Griffith. Flyover: Four A-10 Thunderbolts from Whiteman Air Force Base, Knob Noster, Missouri. Drum Deck Honoree: Chiefs radio announcer Mitch Holthus. Spirit Leader: Janet Carlson Baker of Kansas City’s Shepherd’s Center.

What you need to know in the stadium

  • Parking lots open: 7:30 a.m.
  • Stadium gates open: 10 a.m.
  • Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.
  • Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless. Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.
  • Clear bags, permitted items: Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.
  • COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.

2022 Schedule

Wk
1		 Sun
Sep 11		 @Cardinals State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ		 Won
44-21
Wk
2		 Thu
Sep 15		 Chargers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
27-24
Wk
3		 Sun
Sep 25		 @Colts Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis		 Lost
20-17
Wk
4		 Sun
Oct 2		 @Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium
Tampa		 Won
41-31
Wk
5		 Mon
Oct 10		 Raiders GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
30-29
Wk
6		 Sun
Oct 16		 Bills GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Lost
24-20
Wk
7		 Sun
Oct 23		 @49ers Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA		 Won
44-23
Wk
8		 Bye - - -
Wk
9		 Sun
Nov 6		 Titans GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
20-17 OT
Wk
10		 Sun
Nov 13		 Jaguars GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
27-17
Wk
11		 Sun
Nov 20		 @Chargers SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles		 Won
30-27
Wk
12		 Sun
Nov 27		 Rams GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
26-10
Wk
13		 Sun
Dec 4		 @Bengals Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati		 Lost
27-24
Wk
14		 Sun
Dec 11		 @Broncos Empower Field
Denver		 Won
34-28
Wk
15		 Sun
Dec 18		 @Texans NRG Stadium
Houston		 Won
30-24 OT
Wk
16		 Sat
Dec 24		 Seahawks GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 FOX
12:00 PM
Wk
17		 Sun
Jan 1		 Broncos GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
12:00 PM
Wk
18		 Sat
Jan 7
or
Sun
Jan 8		 @Raiders Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas		 TBA
TBA

