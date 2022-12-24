Chiefs vs. Seahawks: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Game

On Christmas Eve, the Kansas City Chiefs return from a three-game road trip to play the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 16 game on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time. The game will be carried on FOX — locally on WDAF/4.

In Week 15, the Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 30-24 in overtime. Now holding a playoff berth and its seventh consecutive AFC West title, Kansas City now has an 11-3 record after winning seven of its last eight games. But the needs to win all three of its final 2022 games to stay in contention for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Arriving in Kansas City with a 7-7 record, the Seahawks also need three straight victories to close the season — but they’ll also need some things to fall their way to make the playoffs. After winning four straight games earlier in the season, the Seahawks have now lost four of their last five — most recently, a 21-13 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Two of the league’s top 2022 quarterbacks will face each other for the first time. Nearing the end of his fifth season as the team’s starter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a candidate for his second NFL MVP award. He leads the league in passing yards (4,496), passing touchdowns (35) and QBR (79.9). Against the Texans last Sunday, he completed an amazing 36 of 41 passes for 336 yards and two touchdown passes — and scored a rushing touchdown.

Facing him will be quarterback Geno Smith, who has played for four different teams over his 10-season career. Seattle signed him as a backup in 2019 — but after the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos last spring, Smith ended up with a starting job for the first time since 2014. He’s turned in a career year, leading the league with a 71.7 completion percentage while passing for 3,671 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His passer rating of 105.3 ranks second in the league — just ahead of Mahomes at 105.0.

Saturday’s game will be the first time that Smith has ever played against the Chiefs — one of just seven NFL teams he has never faced. When head coach Andy Reid and general manager John Dorsey took over the Chiefs in 2013, they held the first overall pick in that spring’s NFL Draft. Many fans wanted Smith to be selected with the first pick — but one of the team’s first moves Reid and Dorsey made was to trade two second-round picks to the 49ers for quarterback Alex Smith. The team then used the draft’s first pick to acquire tackle Eric Fisher. Geno Smith ended up being selected in the second round — 39th overall — by the New York Jets.

Mahomes will be playing Seattle for only the second time, having lost to the Seahawks 38-31 in 2018.

Nuts and bolts

Location : GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri Playing surface: Natural grass

Natural grass Game time: 12:00 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Saturday, December 24, 2022

12:00 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Saturday, December 24, 2022 Weather forecast: Sunny and 14 (feels like 1). Winds WNW at 11

Sunny and 14 (feels like 1). Winds WNW at 11 Matchup history: 33-19 Chiefs (regular season)

33-19 Chiefs (regular season) Odds : -10.5 Chiefs, per DraftKings Sportsbook

: -10.5 Chiefs, per DraftKings Sportsbook Officials: Referee Clete Blakeman (34), umpire Tab Slaughter (110), down judge Dana McKenzie (8), line judge Julian Mapp (10), field judge Terry Brown (43), side judge Lo van Pham (99), back judge Perry Paganelli (46), replay official Chad Adams and replay assistant Ken Hall .

Referee (34), umpire (110), down judge (8), line judge (10), field judge (43), side judge (99), back judge (46), replay official and replay assistant . Pageantry: Colors: Lenexa Fire Department. National Anthem: R.J. Griffith. Flyover: Four A-10 Thunderbolts from Whiteman Air Force Base, Knob Noster, Missouri. Drum Deck Honoree: Chiefs radio announcer Mitch Holthus. Spirit Leader: Janet Carlson Baker of Kansas City’s Shepherd’s Center.

What you need to know in the stadium

