Chiefs announce 3 roster moves ahead of Week 16 game vs. Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs announced several roster moves on Friday ahead of their Week 16 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

We have activated Blake Bell from Reserve/Injured.



We have activated Practice Squad player Danny Shelton via Standard Elevation.



We have placed Jody Fortson on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/MylmxITUex — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 23, 2022

As expected after head coach Andy Reid’s Thursday media availability, the Chiefs activated tight end Blake Bell from injured reserve, placing fellow tight end Jody Fortson on injured reserve. Fortson suffered an elbow subluxation in the team’s Week 15 win over the Houston Texans. Saturday against the Seahawks will mark Bell’s debut after a season-long stint on IR due to preseason hip surgery.

The Chiefs held back on activating wide receiver Mecole Hardman even though he has practiced the past two weeks. Reid hinted that Hardman wasn’t quite ready to play as he continues to try to put on the weight he lost due to the in-season abdomen issue.

With defensive tackle Khalen Saunders doubtful and defensive end Mike Danna questionable — both due to illness — the Chiefs also elevated defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

If active, Shelton will make his Chiefs debut after spending the season on the practice squad. He will revert to the practice squad after the game.