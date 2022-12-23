Let’s Argue: Clyde Edwards-Helaire can still help down the stretch

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Clyde Edwards-Helaire can return from IR and help the Chiefs in some capacity.

Clyde can still help down the stretch — Matt Stagner (@stagdsp) December 22, 2022

With the way Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon have been performing, it’s easy to forget about the season Clyde Edwards-Helaire was having before he was placed on injured reserve. In 10 games, Edwards-Helaire totaled six touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

We all understand Edwards-Helaire was a first-round pick, so that will forever follow him, but it would be disingenuous to ignore his production. It will be interesting to see how much he’s used when he does return because the Chiefs have a good thing going right now.

Head coach Andy Reid has said he is close.

“He’s not quite there yet,” said Reid. “But he is getting close, and he’s working his tail off. We’ll just see. He won’t be out there this week.”

The Chiefs will be knocked out on Wild Card weekend.

Chiefs sadly first round exit in the playoffs. — Robbie Adams (@jiveadams) December 22, 2022

Well, there remains a chance the Chiefs won’t even be playing the first weekend of the playoffs. If the Chiefs win out and the Buffalo Bills drop one game, the AFC will again be going through Arrowhead.

However, if the season ended at the time of this writing, the Chiefs would be hosting the Miami Dolphins, which means wide receiver Tyreek Hill would return to Kansas City.

That obviously makes for a great storyline, but I would have a hard time picking Tua Tagovailoa to beat Patrick Mahomes in January.

Yes, the defense needs to play better, but I think they’re a lot closer than people want to admit. These last three games heading into the playoffs could change that narrative.

Moving Hill to the Dolphins was a mistake.

Trading Tyreek Hill was a mistake. — Roth (@daddyleeroth) December 21, 2022

Speaking of Hill, here we are again.

Based on how this season has gone offensively, it’s truly mindboggling to see takes like this still floating around. Based on almost any metric you look at, the Chiefs are the top offense in the league.

Clearly, there’s no one in the league as dynamic as Hill, but when you consider what the Chiefs received in draft capital and cap relief, I feel very comfortable in the organization's direction.

Pro athletes don’t need to be on social media.

Pro athletes should only interact on social media through burner accounts. — SnoMan (@SNo_Man2168) December 21, 2022

If you missed it — a couple of days ago — Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders had himself a day going back and forth with Chiefs fans on Twitter. Defensive tackle Chris Jones weighed in on Thursday.

On the one hand, athletes get criticized for not being genuine enough. Then, when they finally are, we see responses like this tweet.

Athletes entertaining trolls on social media feed the beast, so I can understand the sentiment of saying to use a burner account. In that same breath, I enjoy seeing raw emotions, as they’re human, just like you and me.

It’s a tough call.