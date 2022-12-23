In Week 16, Chiefs fans think JuJu Smith-Schuster should stay

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that Chiefs fans’ confidence has continued to drop.

Chiefs fan confidence

The Chiefs have won seven of their last eight games — but only three in five (61%) of their fans believe the team is headed in the right direction. For a comparison, consider that the fan confidence of the 7-7 Seattle Seahawks — who have lost three of their last four games — is 67%. Kansas City fans have less confidence in their team than the Atlanta Falcons. 63% of those fans approve of what the 5-9 team is doing after losing five of its last six. (That’s right: the team started the season 4-4, now stands 5-9 and has greater approval than the Chiefs do). Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears are 3-11. They’ve lost seven straight games. But hey... 89% of their fans like what the team is doing.

The AFC West winning streak

Chiefs fans may be (relatively) unhappy now, but they’re pretty confident in the team’s future. Nine in 10 think the team’s AFC West winning streak will last beyond this season. One in five think it will last two more seasons — and more than one in three think Kansas City will keep winning division championships until the team has moved past the New England Patriots, who won 11 consecutive AFC East titles while Tom Brady was their quarterback.

Should JuJu come back?

Kansas City fans love what they’re seeing from former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who now has 850 yards and three touchdowns on 71 receptions. Just one in 20 fans want the 26-year-old wideout to move on in 2023.

Field-goal troubles

During the past week, there’s been a lot of discussion about exactly why Kansas City placekicker Harrison Butker hasn't been having a great season. If you ask five Chiefs fans this question, the odds are that three would blame Butker himself. One would blame punter Tommy Townsend — who holds Butker’s kicks — and one more would blame special teams coach Dave Toub. And if you did that a few times, someone might bring up long-snapper James Winchester, too.

Ridiculous Week 15 games

A plurality of fans from across the county thought the Las Vegas Raiders’ 30-24 victory over the New England Patriots bent the needle on the Ridiculous Meter. The Raiders scored two touchdowns in the last 32 seconds of the game — the second one a 48-yard fumble return by defensive end Chandler Jones as the clock ran out. The only thing that could have made it more ridiculous would have been FOX cutting away from the game with 65 seconds remaining to show a Simpsons episode. Oh, wait... NBC already did that to the Raiders! The greatest comeback in NFL history pales in comparison, doesn’t it?

Christmas weekend NFL games

Three in four of all NFL fans like having games scheduled Christmas and Christmas Eve. Perhaps we should consider arranging it so Christmas always falls on Sunday of Week 16?

Planning the Christmas holiday

So three in four NFL fans like having games on Christmas weekend — but one of them isn’t planning their holiday around the games? Whaaaaat?

