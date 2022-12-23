Week 16 of the NFL season kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the New York Jets 19-3 on Thursday Night Football.

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time. The game will be on FOX — locally on WDAF/4. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 10 points.

For the holiday weekend, the NFL has essentially moved Sunday’s games to Christmas Eve on Saturday. Then there will be three Christmas Day games that will be nationally televised on Sunday.

So Saturday afternoon’s other early games will include the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) visiting the New England Patriots (7-7), the Buffalo Bills (11-3) on the road to play the Chicago Bears (3-11), the Houston Texans (1-12-1) in Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans (7-7), the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) hosting the Atlanta Falcons (5-9), the Detroit Lions (7-7) in Charlotte to play the Carolina Panthers (5-9) and the New York Giants (8-5-1) in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings (11-3).

There are two late-afternoon games on Saturday: the Washington Commanders (7-6-1) visiting the San Francisco 49ers (10-4) on CBS — locally on KCTV/5 — and the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) on FOX. That game will air locally on WDAF/4.

Then NFL Network will have a national matchup on Saturday night — and it ought to be a good one: the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) in Pennsylvania to play the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8). Kickoff will be at 7:15 p.m.

At Noon on Christmas, the Miami Dolphins (8-6) will host the Green Bay Packers (6-8) (FOX and WDAF/4). At 3:30, it will be the Denver Broncos (4-10) in California to take on the Los Angeles Rams (4-10) (CBS and KCTV/5). Then the Christmas edition of Sunday Night Football will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) visiting the Arizona Cardinals (4-10) on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 132-86-5

Poll Which team wins Falcons (5-9) at Ravens (9-5)? Falcons

Ravens vote view results 21% Falcons (11 votes)

78% Ravens (41 votes) 52 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bills (11-3) at Bears (3-11)? Bills

Bears vote view results 55% Bills (33 votes)

44% Bears (26 votes) 59 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bengals (10-4) at Patriots (7-7)? Bengals

Patriots vote view results 58% Bengals (34 votes)

41% Patriots (24 votes) 58 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Lions (7-7) at Panthers (5-9)? Lions

Panthers vote view results 92% Lions (46 votes)

8% Panthers (4 votes) 50 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Texans (1-12-1) at Titans (7-7)? Texans

Titans vote view results 38% Texans (21 votes)

61% Titans (33 votes) 54 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Saints (5-9) at Browns (6-8)? Saints

Browns vote view results 21% Saints (10 votes)

78% Browns (36 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Giants (8-5-1) at Vikings (11-3)? Giants

Vikings vote view results 22% Giants (11 votes)

77% Vikings (37 votes) 48 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Commanders (7-6-1) at 49ers (10-4)? Commanders

49ers vote view results 10% Commanders (5 votes)

89% 49ers (43 votes) 48 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Eagles (13-1) at Cowboys (10-4)? Eagles

Cowboys vote view results 46% Eagles (23 votes)

53% Cowboys (26 votes) 49 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Raiders (6-8) at Steelers (6-8)? Raiders

Steelers vote view results 50% Raiders (25 votes)

50% Steelers (25 votes) 50 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Packers (6-8) at Dolphins (8-6)? Packers

Dolphins vote view results 26% Packers (12 votes)

73% Dolphins (33 votes) 45 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Broncos (4-10) at Rams (4-10)? Broncos

Rams vote view results 48% Broncos (21 votes)

51% Rams (22 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Buccaneers (6-8) at Cardinals (4-10)? Buccaneers

Cardinals vote view results 88% Buccaneers (38 votes)

11% Cardinals (5 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now