AP staff preview and predictions for Saturday and Sunday’s Week 16 NFL games

We’re picking all of the holiday weekend games.

By SB Nation Staff
NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Bills at Bears Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 16 of the NFL season kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the New York Jets 19-3 on Thursday Night Football.

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time. The game will be on FOX — locally on WDAF/4. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 10 points.

For the holiday weekend, the NFL has essentially moved Sunday’s games to Christmas Eve on Saturday. Then there will be three Christmas Day games that will be nationally televised on Sunday.

So Saturday afternoon’s other early games will include the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) visiting the New England Patriots (7-7), the Buffalo Bills (11-3) on the road to play the Chicago Bears (3-11), the Houston Texans (1-12-1) in Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans (7-7), the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) hosting the Atlanta Falcons (5-9), the Detroit Lions (7-7) in Charlotte to play the Carolina Panthers (5-9) and the New York Giants (8-5-1) in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings (11-3).

There are two late-afternoon games on Saturday: the Washington Commanders (7-6-1) visiting the San Francisco 49ers (10-4) on CBS — locally on KCTV/5 — and the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) on FOX. That game will air locally on WDAF/4.

Then NFL Network will have a national matchup on Saturday night — and it ought to be a good one: the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) in Pennsylvania to play the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8). Kickoff will be at 7:15 p.m.

At Noon on Christmas, the Miami Dolphins (8-6) will host the Green Bay Packers (6-8) (FOX and WDAF/4). At 3:30, it will be the Denver Broncos (4-10) in California to take on the Los Angeles Rams (4-10) (CBS and KCTV/5). Then the Christmas edition of Sunday Night Football will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) visiting the Arizona Cardinals (4-10) on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 132-86-5

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (5-9) at Ravens (9-5)?

view results
  • 21%
    Falcons
    (11 votes)
  • 78%
    Ravens
    (41 votes)
52 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bills (11-3) at Bears (3-11)?

view results
  • 55%
    Bills
    (33 votes)
  • 44%
    Bears
    (26 votes)
59 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (10-4) at Patriots (7-7)?

view results
  • 58%
    Bengals
    (34 votes)
  • 41%
    Patriots
    (24 votes)
58 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Lions (7-7) at Panthers (5-9)?

view results
  • 92%
    Lions
    (46 votes)
  • 8%
    Panthers
    (4 votes)
50 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (1-12-1) at Titans (7-7)?

view results
  • 38%
    Texans
    (21 votes)
  • 61%
    Titans
    (33 votes)
54 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (5-9) at Browns (6-8)?

view results
  • 21%
    Saints
    (10 votes)
  • 78%
    Browns
    (36 votes)
46 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (8-5-1) at Vikings (11-3)?

view results
  • 22%
    Giants
    (11 votes)
  • 77%
    Vikings
    (37 votes)
48 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (7-6-1) at 49ers (10-4)?

view results
  • 10%
    Commanders
    (5 votes)
  • 89%
    49ers
    (43 votes)
48 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Eagles (13-1) at Cowboys (10-4)?

view results
  • 46%
    Eagles
    (23 votes)
  • 53%
    Cowboys
    (26 votes)
49 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Raiders (6-8) at Steelers (6-8)?

view results
  • 50%
    Raiders
    (25 votes)
  • 50%
    Steelers
    (25 votes)
50 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Packers (6-8) at Dolphins (8-6)?

view results
  • 26%
    Packers
    (12 votes)
  • 73%
    Dolphins
    (33 votes)
45 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Broncos (4-10) at Rams (4-10)?

view results
  • 48%
    Broncos
    (21 votes)
  • 51%
    Rams
    (22 votes)
43 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (6-8) at Cardinals (4-10)?

view results
  • 88%
    Buccaneers
    (38 votes)
  • 11%
    Cardinals
    (5 votes)
43 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (6-8) at Jets (7-7)?

This poll is closed

  • 60%
    Jaguars
    (85 votes)
  • 39%
    Jets
    (55 votes)
140 votes total Vote Now

