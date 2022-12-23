Orlando Brown Jr. credits Andy Heck for Chiefs’ 3 Pro Bowl offensive linemen

On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., center Creed Humphrey, and guard Joe Thuney were revealed as 2023 Pro Bowl selections. It is the fourth consecutive honor for Brown — while Humphrey and Thuney are first-time selections.

Brown gave his thoughts on the news after Thursday’s practice

“It’s just nothing short of a blessing,” he declared, “to be able to have the opportunity to be voted in by fans, coaches and players for the last four years. It’s very special. It’s an honor I don’t take lightly.

“I’m so happy for the guys in the room that had the opportunity to make their first one. With Joe and Creed — two guys that come in here every single day head down, working hard, taking coaching very well, have a ton of love and commitment to this game, to this franchise, to this room — I’m very happy for those two.”

Brown emphasized that while he appreciates the honor, the Pro Bowl is not where he wants to end his season.

“I was brought here to win Super Bowls,” he claimed, “and we haven’t accomplished that goal yet. For me, that’s the big one. That’s most important.”

The left tackle praised Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck — as well as head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy — for making it possible for 60 percent of the starting offensive line to be selected.

“The job isn’t done yet,” he reiterated, “but up until this point, coach Heck has done an amazing job making sure we’re prepared on Sundays [and] putting us in great position as players. Same thing goes for Coach Reid [and] Coach Bieniemy. I’m just very happy for [Humphrey and Thuney].

“This is an honor that — as an offensive lineman — it’s very hard to make, regardless of your situation and circumstances. Just a ton of hats off to everybody in the room — everybody in the building. Although it’s an individual award, it’s an award for us collectively, a lot of people play a part in it.”

Heck has been the offensive line coach for all ten of Reid’s seasons in Kansas City. Brown took the opportunity to discuss what the coach brings.

“Just his attention to detail [and] the way that he continues to motivate us,” he identified. “We’re all professionals in our room, but there is times where a coach is there — and he’s there for a reason. I think Coach Heck does an amazing job getting the most out of everybody in that room.

“And just his consistency and passion for the game and for the sport. I know that all of his coaching — whether it’s him getting on you or him being positive — is coming from a good place. He’s somebody that I love to work with. He’s the best in the country — in the world — at what he does. Which is the reason he’s got three Pro Bowlers this year.”

After failing to agree to a long-term contract last offseason, Brown has played the 2022 season on the franchise tag. He will begin negotiations with the Chiefs anew when the season ends, but Brown’s mind is squarely on the field.

“There’s still a lot of football left — here in the regular season, here in the playoffs — so I really don’t want to comment on that specifically right now,” he said. “It’s been enough to get us to this point. There’s a lot of football left — to me, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

A good week for Brown appeared to get better when social media appeared to show quarterback Patrick Mahomes gifting all of his offensive linemen golf clubs for Christmas. Brown confirmed that the gift is real — and very appreciated.

“Shout out to Pat for that,” the blocker stated. “He got us all some custom golf clubs. I took lessons this offseason for the first time. It’s probably the hardest sport I’ve tried to play, hands down. I’m a lefty — and I’m 6-8 — so they’re able to fit me. I appreciate Pat for all he does for us.”