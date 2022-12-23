Chiefs-Seahawks: the best DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown picks

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. What DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown Lineup should you use for this game?

Position Player Cost AvgPts Captain

1.5x points) Jerrick McKinnon $12,600 11.2 Flex Patrick Mahomes $12,000 27.9 Flex Travis Kelce $10,800 21 Flex Noah Gray $2,000 4.5 Flex DK Metcalf $10,200 15.1 Flex Travis Homer $2,400 4.9

Captain Pick

Running back Jerrick McKinnon

Fine. I’ll break down and admit that McKinnon is a better running back than Isiah Pacheco. I just really want the rookie to be great. But in terms of a cold-weather game where the ball will be run a lot more, I expect McKinnon will be used a lot. With five of his six touchdowns this season coming in the last three games, he’s picking up steam. On Saturday, expect him to have a big game.

Flex Picks

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

I would usually recommend avoiding quarterbacks in freezing temperatures. But Mahomes is an exception. According to CBS Sports, Mahomes is 8-1 with 23 TD passes and 318 yards per game in freezing temperatures. So yeah... I’d say that putting him in is a wise idea.

Tight end Travis Kelce

He got his mojo back in Week 15: 10 catches on 10 targets for 105 yards and 23.5 fantasy points. Expect another big game when it counts. To win the AFC, the Chiefs have to win this game — and Kelce knows it.

Tight end Noah Gray

Over the last two weeks, Gray has made impactful plays when it has counted. While he doesn’t typically garner impactful fantasy numbers, he does enough to deserve a spot as a value pick.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf

Metcalf is an impact player. Tyler Lockett is out. Kenneth Walker and Marquise Goodwin are questionable. This suggests a major game for Metcalf. Even defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo admits that Metcalf will be a problem. Prepare for a big game.

Running back Travis Homer

Because Kenneth Walker didn’t practice at all this week, I don’t expect him to play. This sets up a great game for Seattle’s backup running back. But it’s also a risk pick. Boom or bust.

Overall, I’m not sure how to feel about this game. Either the Chiefs will finally blow out a team or it will be another heart attack game. I really can’t determine which will happen.

As always... bet responsibly.