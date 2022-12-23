Madden Simulation: Chiefs-Seahawks on Christmas Eve

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

It was a battle of the defenses on Christmas Eve. Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend changed the game’s momentum — and running back Isiah Pacheco’s two-touchdown performance sealed the deal.

Well, at least that is what happened in the EA Universe.

Whether it was the cold weather in Kansas City or both defenses were not letting up, only 13 points were scored in the first half. The Seattle Seahawks were 5 of 11, and the Chiefs were 4 of 9 on third down.

The Chiefs' defense ultimately won the game with a forced fumble by Jaylen Watson recovered by Chris Jones.

Eight punts happened during the first three quarters – but Townsend’s punt at the end of the third quarter changed the game’s momentum. The punt took a Kansas City bounce, rolling out of bounds at the 4-yard line. Three plays later, linebacker Nick Bolton intercepted Geno Smith.

While Pacheco did score twice he was often held in check, only gaining 25 yards on the ground on 15 carries. Both of his touchdowns were 1-yard runs, so at the end of the game, it didn’t matter.

Final score: Chiefs 30, Seahawks 24

Notable stats

Geno Smith 39/49, 309 yards, 3 TD, 1 Int

Patrick Mahomes 25/35, 290 yards, 1 TD

Isiah Pacheco 15 att, 25 yards, 2 TD

Jerick McKinnon 7 att, 32 yards, 1 TD

DK Metcalf 10 rec, 98 yards

Will Dissly 9 rec, 5 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce 7 rec, 68 yards

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 5 rec, 75 yards

JuJu Smith-Schuster 5 rec, 45 yards, 1 TD

Kadarius Toney 3 rec, 49 yards

L’Jarius Sneed 11 total, 6 solo, 2 TFL

Nick Bolton 13 total, 5 solo, 1 Int

Jaylen Watson 8 total 4 solo,1 FF

Willie Gay Jr. 12 total, 3 solo, 1 TFL, .5 sack

In Week 17, The Chiefs will start the new year at Arrowhead, taking on the Denver Broncos for round two. Before that happens, we will see how the game plays outout in the EA Universe.