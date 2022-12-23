NFL Week 16: AFC West best bets

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium this Saturday. How should you bet on this game — and the rest of the Week 16 AFC West matchups?

Chiefs game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Seahawks 10 Over 49 370 Chiefs -10 Under 49 -460

The Seahawks are slipping. Early in the season, they were on top of the NFC West. But they are 1-4 in their last five games. That, however, doesn’t mean they aren’t a threat. They play teams close.

With the weather the way it is — 14 degrees with a wind chill of 1 degree — this game will probably come down to which team can run the ball better. And with Seattle running back Kenneth Walker questionable, that will probablybe Kansas City.

Seattle will keep the game closer than 10 points. The Over will hit; both teams can score — and do so quickly.

Seahawks (+10), Over 49, Chiefs Moneyline

Las Vegas Raiders game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Raiders 2.5 Over 38 115 Steelers -2.5 Under 38 -135

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a very good defense — and against the Raiders, it should shine. But in my view, Las Vegas has been a bit surprising this season. After its slow start, the team has a shot — albeit small — at making the playoffs.

This game is being played at Acrisure Stadium in 12-15 degree weather. But it won’t affect play nearly as much as the weather in Kansas City will. Still, I expect the Under to hit. Picking the winner is a bit more challenging. Both teams have shown an inability to consistently play well.

Raiders (+2.5), Under 38, Raiders Moneyline

Denver Broncos game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Broncos -2.5 Over 36.5 -135 Rams 2.5 Under 36.5 115

These teams are awful; that’s the long and short of it. The Los Angeles Rams are the worst reigning Super Bowl champions we’ve seen since the 2006-2007 Steelers. In fact, this Los Angeles team may actually be the worst reigning Super Bowl champion the NFL has ever seen.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are also one of the biggest disappointments of the season. Russell Wilson just decided he didn’t want to be a good quarterback anymore.

This game is being played in Los Angeles, so the weather won’t be a factor — although it’s not as if this this was going to be much of a game anyway. Neither team has an offense.

Broncos (-2.5), Under 36.5, Broncos Moneyline

Los Angeles Chargers game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Chargers -4 Over 46.5 -205 Colts 4 Under 46.5 175

What are the Indianapolis Colts? Are they even real? I mean, beating the Chiefs and nearly beating the 11-3 Minnesota Vikings should be a sign of a good team. But it is 4-9-1.

The same question goes for the Chargers. Every year, they win the offseason Super Bowl. But every year, they’re also plagued with injuries. This time, however, they may actually make the playoffs. They can actually clinch a spot this week with one of the three scenarios listed here.

Against Indianapolis, Los Angeles should win. But the Vikings should’ve had a very easy time last Saturday. So be a bit cautious with this line.

Chargers (-4), Over 46.5, Chargers Moneyline

Hopefully, the Chiefs will win their game and move to 12-3 on the season. That leaves two more games against the Broncos and Raiders — two very tough divisional matchups. But my prediction of a 14-3 record and the AFC’s No. 1 seed is still very much alive. Let’s go Bears!

As always... bet responsibly.