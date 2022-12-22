 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Thursday injury report: 2 Chiefs questionable

This week, Kansas City hosts Seattle on Christmas Eve.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week, including official designations for the game:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status
Jody Fortson TE Elbow DNP DNP DNP OUT
Khalen Saunders DT Illness DNP DNP DNP DOUBT
Mike Danna DE Illness DNP DNP FP QUEST
Deon Bush S Illness FP DNP FP QUEST
Lucas Niang OL Knee FP FP FP -
Noah Gray TE Shoulder FP FP FP -
Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder FP FP FP -
Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring FP FP FP -
Chris Jones DT Illness DNP FP FP -
Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FP FP FP -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FP FP FP -
Nazeeh Johnson S Hamstring FP FP FP -

Seahawks

Check back later for Seattle’s official injury report.

Some notes

  • As expected, the only Chiefs player who has officially been ruled out for the game is tight end Jody Fortson (elbow); defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (illness) is doubtful after being out with an illness all week.
  • Defensive end Mike Danna (illness) and safety/special teams ace Deon Bush (illness) are questionable, but it is a good sign that they were both full practice participants on Friday.
  • As a reminder: Wide receiver Mecole Hardman partook in practice all of this week, but he remains on injured reserve, so Kansas City does not have to list him on the report. The same is true for tight end Blake Bell. Head coach Andy Reid made it sound more likely that Bell would be activated than Hardman (more on that here).

For Wednesday’s injury report, click here.

In This Stream

Against Seahawks, Chiefs seek first of three wins needed to close the season

View all 29 stories

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride