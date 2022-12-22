Filed under: LOOK: Patrick Mahomes’ gift to his offensive line is predictably awesome By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Dec 22, 2022, 8:30am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: LOOK: Patrick Mahomes’ gift to his offensive line is predictably awesome Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Pretty solid move by @PatrickMahomes, gifting all of his guys new sets of sticks! pic.twitter.com/5HMqB3GThn— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 22, 2022 Not sure any of these guys can beat him, though (and there’s proof). More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
