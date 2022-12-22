AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 16

Week 16 of the NFL season kicks off with the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) on the road against the New York Jets (7-7) on Thursday Night Football.

And unlike many TNF matchups this season, this one looks like it might be a pretty good game. Both teams are still alive for the postseason — and since the Jaguars play in the AFC South, they still have a shot at the division title. Jacksonville has won three of its last four games, while New York has lost three of its last four. But the Jets’ losses were against the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions — and none were by more than a single score. It looks like Zach Wilson will get the start for New York against the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets are favored by 2.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

