AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 16

The Chiefs play the Seahawks on Saturday— but the action opens with the Jaguars and Jets on TNF.

Week 16 of the NFL season kicks off with the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) on the road against the New York Jets (7-7) on Thursday Night Football.

And unlike many TNF matchups this season, this one looks like it might be a pretty good game. Both teams are still alive for the postseason — and since the Jaguars play in the AFC South, they still have a shot at the division title. Jacksonville has won three of its last four games, while New York has lost three of its last four. But the Jets’ losses were against the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions — and none were by more than a single score. It looks like Zach Wilson will get the start for New York against the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets are favored by 2.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 131-86-5

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (6-8) at Jets (7-7)?

view results
  • 0%
    Jaguars
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jets
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Week 3 picks 7-9-0
Week 4 picks 11-4-0
Week 5 picks 10-6-0
Week 6 picks 5-9-0
Week 7 picks 10-4-0
Week 8 picks 11-3-1
Week 9 picks 9-4-0
Week 10 picks 6-8-0
Week 11 picks 9-5-0
Week 12 picks 11-5-0
Week 13 picks 10-4-1
Week 14 picks 6-5-1
Week 15 picks 11-5-0
Total 131-86-5

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Dakota Watson 125 60 1 0.6747
2 2 John Dixon 133 74 2 0.6411
3 3 Nate Christensen 116 69 1 0.6263
3 5 Ricko Mendoza 116 69 1 0.6263
5 4 Bryan Stewart 135 81 2 0.6239
6 7 Conner Helm 98 60 1 0.6195
7 6 Jared Sapp 134 82 2 0.6193
8 9 Talon Graff 132 84 2 0.6101
9 9 Pete Sweeney 131 85 2 0.6055
10 8 Stephen Serda 130 86 2 0.6009
10 11 Kramer Sansone 130 86 2 0.6009
12 12 Price Carter 90 61 1 0.5954
13 13 Rocky Magaña 117 82 2 0.5871
14 14 Zach Gunter 108 76 1 0.5865
15 15 Ron Kopp Jr. 116 86 2 0.5735
16 16 Maurice Elston 104 81 1 0.5618
17 17 Matt Stagner 112 91 2 0.5512

