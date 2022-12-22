Eric Bieniemy noticed Patrick Mahomes having ‘fun’ with playcalling vs. Texans

Last week against the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes once again led the team to victory, making 20 straight completions to finish the game. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy thought that last week’s performance showed the consistency and reliability that Mahomes brings.

“I thought he did a hell of a job of just staying consistent, just progressing, checking the ball off wherever it needed to go,” he praised. “Then on top of that, just making sure that all of the guys were in the right places, I thought he did a heck of a job.”

The offensive line was under a microscope as they held the line for Mahomes to make the game-winning plays needed. Bieniemy recognized that taking a few hits from the Texans' defense was another thing for Mahomes to overcome.

“Kudos to the O-line — now I know [Mahomes] took some shots, I did know he took some shots throughout that course of a number of drives during that time,” said Bieniemy. “But the thing that he did — it did not disrupt anything. He stayed the course.”

After trailing the then 1-11-11 Texans, Mahomes did what he does best; make the inconceivable plays to make sure the Chiefs win at any cost. After going into overtime, the Chiefs made the most of their second chance for victory.

Bieniemy says they had “fun” opening up the playbook to see what Mahomes would do next.

“You know, I thought it was just fun. We just gave him [plays] that he was comfortable with,” Bieniemy explained. “You guys know Pat, Pat’s a very competitive person, and on top of that, obviously he’s a great football player.

“He’s going to do whatever he can to make sure that he can help us be successful.”