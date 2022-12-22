Arrowheadlines: The Frank Clark trade worked out for the Chiefs

The latest

Evaluating the Frank Clark trade 4 years later as Chiefs meet Seahawks, his former team | Kansas City Star

The Seahawks, meanwhile, used the draft picks they acquired from the Chiefs to trade for more picks. Two of the players those picks produced remain starters for Seattle today: linebacker Cody Barton and guard Damien Lewis. Seattle also gained some cap space. This season Clark has a sack in each of his last two games. At Houston last Sunday, his forced fumble in overtime led to the Chiefs’ victory. He may not have lived up to the initial financial terms of the contract in Kansas City, but Clark has been steady come playoff time. He’s started all nine postseason games in his Chiefs career (when you hear fans reference “Playoffs Frank Clark,” it’s a compliment). In the end, the trade worked out for the Chiefs.

Prisco’s Week 16 NFL picks: Vikings edge Giants, Chiefs crush Seahawks, 49ers roll over Commanders | CBS Sports

Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5) The Chiefs are winning games, but they have looked off the past few weeks. Seattle has also struggled the past few games. This is a must-win for them, but this is a tough place to play. Their defense has major issues, which will show up here as Patrick Mahomes lights them up. Pick: Chiefs 35, Seahawks 21

NFL QB Index, Week 16: Trevor Lawrence skyrockets into top 10; Tom Brady tumbles | NFL.com

1 - Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs · Year 6 2022 stats: 14 games | 67.4 pct | 4,496 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 35 pass TD | 11 INT | 313 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 5 fumbles Houston tugged K.C. into overtime thanks to a batch of atypical Chiefs mistakes. A pair of fumbles that led to Texans touchdowns and a Harrison Butker mini-meltdown overshadowed Mahomes ripping off 19 straight completions to end the game. Next Gen Stats tabulated the chance of that streak — based on throw difficulty — at 0.8%. In what Andy Reid called a ”weird game,” Mahomes also mind-melded with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, flung an incredible across-the-body completion to Travis Kelce, continued to shine on the ground and leaned on Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon to help the Chiefs pile up 502 yards on a so-called “off” day.

PFF Reveals Their 3 Highest-Graded QB’s So Far This Season | PFF

With the 2022 NFL regular season winding down, the race for the MVP award is heating up, and one thing that helps decide who will win it is how well a player’s team performs, especially in big games during December and January. Through Week 15, Pro Football Focus’ rating system has identified three quarterbacks as being above all the rest, and the three it has identified are not exactly a surprise.

The highest-graded QBs after Week 15 pic.twitter.com/Ufpv9c4EpH — PFF (@PFF) December 20, 2022

The ‘Ant-Man’ & Massive Chiefs Fan Paul Rudd Reveals His Favorite Football Moment of All Time | The Sports Rush

Super Bowl 54 was superhero Paul Rudd’s greatest moment ever Paul Rudd describes the moment when he knew the Chiefs had won the Super Bowl as his greatest moment. “It’s honestly one of the greatest moments I’ve ever had in my life. It’s nice when a moment can happen in your life, and you’re aware that it’s one of the greatest moments, and it was during the Super Bowl [54],” he said. “I was with my kid. He and I were watching it. We watch every game, we follow everything in the off-season, his whole life, and every year… we were at that game and Damien Williams ran around the side… there’s not enough time… and I knew it.” “And my son turned to me and burst into tears and I hugged him. I wouldn’t let go, and I just said, ‘We just won the Super Bowl’. He’s crying for five minutes, like a lifetime of just pain and joy and everything like coming out. It was so amazing.”

Around the NFL

Colts Bench Matt Ryan for Nick Foles vs. Chargers in Week 16 After Vikings Loss | Bleacher Report

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Nick Foles will start their Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. The quarterback change comes after Ryan and the Colts blew a 33-point lead Saturday in a 39-36 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. ESPN’s Dan Graziano noted the plan is for Foles to start the final three games of the regular season. The Colts previously benched Ryan after a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Then-head coach Frank Reich announced Oct. 24 that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would take over as the starter. “Right now, the move is for Sam to be the starter the rest of the season,” Reich said. “It’s a big step, but we think he’s ready. This guy’s special. You all know it, everybody knows it. Just talk to anybody in that locker room.” Per The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, Colts owner Jim Irsay led the charge to bench Ryan, and general manager Chris Ballard has “long thought Sam Ehlinger’s had something to him.”

Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72 | ESPN

Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored the “Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72. Harris’ son, Dok, told The Associated Press his father died overnight. No cause of death was given. His death comes two days before the 50th anniversary of the play that provided the jolt that helped transform the Pittsburgh Steelers from also-rans into NFL elite and three days before the team is scheduled to retire his No. 32 during a ceremony at halftime of its game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation,” said Steelers president Art Rooney II in a statement. “From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs plan to clean up ball security as NFL playoffs loom

At negative-6, the Kansas City Chiefs have one of the worst turnover differentials in the NFL. Ranked 30th, they are hanging out with the likes of the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the turnover basement. One of the major contributors to the Chiefs’ poor turnover differential is the fact that they have fumbled the ball at an alarming rate in recent weeks. Five out of the Chiefs’ 10 fumbles on the season have come in the last four games. With the playoffs just around the corner, head coach Andy Reid said ball security was at the top of the list of priorities for the Chiefs. To do that, Reid said that the Chiefs needed to get back to the basics. “You work your fundamentals, your technique, you practice those,” explained Reid. “You keep that ball high and tight when you’re carrying it.” But fumbles are only part of the equation. While he is normally excellent at protecting the football, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled two weeks ago against the Denver Broncos in a game where he threw three interceptions. Reid said on Tuesday that he and Mahomes talked about what he needed to do to prevent games like that from happening in the future. “[Mahomes] worked hard on that last week,” said Reid. “Making sure his eyes were right and so on and (he) did a great job with that. That’s where I say he was a great example for our team.

A tweet to make you think

Lol things needed to be said bro. ‍♂️ the Twitter warriors be too strong for me. Knowing they ass would get folded up like a fresh load of laundry if they was in my face being disrespectful like this. https://t.co/BfsThIUf5j — Sir Binky Moss (@khalenNOTkaylen) December 21, 2022

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media