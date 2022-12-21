 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

7 Chiefs voted to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Patrick Mahomes earned his fifth consecutive nomination.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL Pro Bowl Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Seven members of the Kansas City Chiefs have been voted to represent the team in the inaugural year’s Pro Bowl Games.

They are left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., center Creed Humphrey, defensive tackle Chris Jones, tight end Travis Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, punter Tommy Townsend and right guard Joe Thuney. Kelce, Humphrey, Jones, Mahomes and Townsend are considered starters.

Only the Philadelphia Eagles (eight) are sending more players than the Chiefs. The Dallas Cowboys are also sending seven players.

Mahomes is joined by his in-conference rivals: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will begin with new and returning skills competitions live on ESPN from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Thursday, February 2, and continue on Sunday with skills competitions and flag games from 2 to 5 p.m. Arrowhead Time on ESPN and ABC.

The consensus votes of fans, players and coaches determine roster selections.

Click here for the full Pro Bowl roster.

Who got snubbed? Weigh in below.

