Chiefs vs. Seahawks Wednesday injury report: Kansas City adds a new name to report

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Jody Fortson TE Elbow DNP DNP - - Khalen Saunders DT Illness DNP DNP - - Mike Danna DE Illness DNP DNP - - Deon Bush S Illness FP DNP - - Lucas Niang OL Knee FP FP - - Noah Gray TE Shoulder FP FP - - Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder FP FP - - Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring FP FP - - Chris Jones DT Illness DNP FP - - Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FP FP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FP FP - - Nazeeh Johnson S Hamstring FP FP - -

Seahawks

Check back later for Seattle’s official injury report.

Some notes

The Chiefs continue to miss players at practice due to illness, adding another on Wednesday: safety Deon Bush.

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (illness) and defensive end Mike Danna (illness) missed their second straight practice as defensive tackle Chris Jones (illness) returned.

Tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) missed practice again and is not expected to be available against the Seahawks.

As a reminder: Wide receiver Mecole Hardman partook in his fourth straight practice, but he remains on injured reserve, so Kansas City does not have to list him on the report. The same is the case for tight end Blake Bell, who is also back to practice this week.

