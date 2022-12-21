Chiefs vs. Seahawks Wednesday injury report: Kansas City adds a new name to report

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Noon Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Status
|Jody Fortson
|TE
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Khalen Saunders
|DT
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Mike Danna
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Deon Bush
|S
|Illness
|FP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Noah Gray
|TE
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Chris Jones
|DT
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Achilles
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Nazeeh Johnson
|S
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Seahawks
Check back later for Seattle’s official injury report.
Some notes
- The Chiefs continue to miss players at practice due to illness, adding another on Wednesday: safety Deon Bush.
- Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (illness) and defensive end Mike Danna (illness) missed their second straight practice as defensive tackle Chris Jones (illness) returned.
- Tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) missed practice again and is not expected to be available against the Seahawks.
- As a reminder: Wide receiver Mecole Hardman partook in his fourth straight practice, but he remains on injured reserve, so Kansas City does not have to list him on the report. The same is the case for tight end Blake Bell, who is also back to practice this week.
