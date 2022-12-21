Chiefs’ Dave Toub wants ‘everybody to relax’ regarding missed field goals

Kansas City’s special teams unit is in the spotlight after a turbulent finish in Houston and subsequent spice between specialists on social media.

“We need to look at the whole operation, blocking, snapping, holding, kicking,” special teams coordinator Dave Toub told reporters Wednesday.

Former Chiefs punter and holder Dustin Colquitt placed the blame at the doorstep of KC’s current punter and holder, Tommy Townsend, marking him as the culprit for the unit’s recent miscues.

“Watch the holds,” Colquitt tweeted. “On the extra point, the laces (are) facing the sidelines…he’s screwed him all year.”

“I don’t need to hear from Dustin to make adjustments,” responded Toub. “He’s just trying to show you how detailed it is, and I think that’s great.”

Kansas City released Colquitt in April 2020, saving nearly $3.5 million in cap space. Townsend joined the team as an undrafted free agent the same offseason.

“He did a great job for us,” Toub said of Colquitt, adding, “he’s a Chiefs fan. He’s a Butker fan, most importantly. Everybody has an opinion. And he’s absolutely right. There’s a lot of detail that goes into it.”

While under fire for his holds, Townsend’s punts helped stymie Houston’s starting field position. The third-year starter earned AFC special teams player of the week honors for his four-punt performance.

“Don’t listen to people outside of the building they have no idea what they’re talking about,” the punter and holder tweeted Monday afternoon. “Back to work this week.”

“He’s a very good holder — make no mistake,” Toub said of his specialist. “We’ll get it straightened out…We’re not losing any faith in Butker going forward, and I want everybody to relax.”