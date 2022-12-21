Chiefs dealing with several players out of practice due to illness

The Kansas City Chiefs have a sickness going around the team, which has led to a number of players having to miss practice this week. The Chiefs host the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday for a Christmas Eve game.

On Tuesday, defensive linemen Mike Danna, Chris Jones and Khalen Saunders were all out sick. Jones returned to the practice field Wednesday but both Danna and Saunders remained out.

Chris Jones (illness) has indeed returned to practice. WRs Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman continue to work. pic.twitter.com/KzZjuScLys — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 21, 2022

The Chiefs said that special teamer Deon Bush was the latest player to come down with an illness and would be out of practice Wednesday.

“I’m not sick; I’m here,” chuckled defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo at the start of his press conference on Wednesday. “We’re battling some things with the guys. I think we’ll be OK. Rick [Burkholder is] taking care of that.”

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy conducted his press conference while wearing a mask.

“I mean, a part of my responsibility is making sure I’m not getting anybody sick,” explained Bieniemy, “But on top of that, it’s making sure I respect the wellness of others as well. We just got to be cautious.”

But Bieniemy was also willing to acknowledge a personal stake in the matter.

“I got to go home,” he added, now laughing. “I don’t want to stay in a hotel for another six months.”

In addition to players missing practice with illnesses, tight end Jody Fortson is missing his second straight day of work with an elbow injury (more on that here).