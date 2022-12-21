 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tommy Townsend named AFC’s special teams player of the week for Week 15

It’s the third career weekly award for the Chiefs punter.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has named Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend as its AFC special teams player of the week for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

Townsend performed well during the Chiefs’ 30-24 overtime win over the Houston Texans, recording four punts — two of which landed within the 20-yard line. Townsend’s four punts had a net average of 42.5 yards, leading to the Texans’ average starting field position being the 17.5-yard line after Townsend touched the ball.

Not everyone will agree with the league’s decision.

Regardless, this marks the third weekly award for the third-year pro, who also took home weekly awards in Week 15 of 2020 and Week 9 of 2021. Townsend also has two special teams player of the month awards, having won it in November 2021 and September 2022.

In the other AFC awards, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won offensive player of the week and Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins won defensive player of the week.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride