Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Nick Bolton discuss the Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve at Arrowhead after a (long) three-game road trip. Head coach Andy Reid anticipates the energy that is sure to be brought by the Chiefs faithful for the game, despite the impending colder weather and holiday.

“We welcome (Seattle) into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. I know everybody will be there in red and ready to go on Christmas Eve,” said Reid. “No better place to be, so we look forward to the challenge.”

The 7-7 Seahawks are in the hunt for a playoff spot, and they need to win out the remaining games to keep their chances alive, which makes them a dangerous team to face. While Reid can appreciate their drive, he realizes that the Chiefs, despite clinching the AFC West title for a seventh time last week, also need this victory to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills.

“We look forward to the challenge of playing Seattle; they’re right in the middle of the playoff hunt, so we know that they’re going to come in here ready to roll,” Reid remarked. “And likewise, our group is [as well] — we’ve got a quarter of the season left that we’ve got to take care of business on. It should be a heck of a football game.”

Seattle has had an up-and-down season with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback in the post-Russell Wilson era. Reid had high praise for both Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Smith.

“I’ve always been a Geno (Smith) fan. I like his game. I like the kid,” admired Reid. “He’s had this career that’s been up and down, but he’s in a good place now. I know Pete is using him, and he’s doing very well.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also had high praise for Smith and his underappreciated throwing technique.

“Every throw he throws is like a perfect spiral. I know that gets taken for granted in this league. But, he throws a perfect spiral every throw,” said Mahomes. “Geno’s done a great job of taking advantage of what’s there, and that’s why he’s had such a great season.”

The relationship Smith has with wide receivers DK Metcalk and Tyler Lockett has caught the eye of Mahomes, who can appreciate the importance of those connections.

“They have two great receivers, with a lot of other guys too that have a lot of speed,” added Mahomes. “[Smith is] able to get those receivers going and take the shots from there, but take the underneath. And they’ve had a lot of young guys step up.”

It is worth noting that Lockett is unlikely to play due to injury.

From the defensive perspective, Chiefs’ linebacker Nick Bolton credits the “explosive” Seattle offense as a great challenge.

“They’ve got a rookie running back [Kenneth Walker III] from Michigan State — that guy’s a ball player,” applauded Bolton. “I’ve watched his tape a lot. I watched him a lot when he was in college and then watched him a lot these past couple of days, and he’s a good football player, along with DK Metcalf, on the outside, Tyler Lockett and…Geno’s done a hell of a job – especially bootlegs, getting out in perimeter, extending plays with his legs.

“Again, they’ve got a great offense, great challenge for us.”