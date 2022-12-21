Arrowheadlines: Featuring Jerrick McKinnon has been the Chiefs’ most important move

The latest

2022 NFL playoff contenders: Most important in-season moves for top 10 teams, including Bills, Chiefs, Eagles | CBS Sports

Chiefs (11-3) Move: Featuring Jerick McKinnon Andy Reid has leaned on plenty of running back committees over the years, but their heavier usage of McKinnon, the shifty veteran reserve, has given Patrick Mahomes, maybe the MVP front-runner, a better safety valve out of the backfield. Four times since November, McKinnon has logged at least six catches, totaling 250+ scrimmage yards in Weeks 14-15 alone.

One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 15: Tua, Dolphins erase narrative; Chiefs’ run game clicking | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Running game is clicking at the right time: The Chiefs ran for 189 yards in Sunday’s win over the Texans, with Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon combining for 25 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown (5.5 yards per carry). Not only did the 189 rushing yards tie a season high, but the Chiefs are averaging 133.5 rushing yards a game over the last six games, going 5-1 in that stretch. Kansas City threw the ball 41 times and ran it 33, so there is a commitment to running the ball from Andy Reid. Even better is the usage of McKinnon, who has 266 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns over the last two games (including the walk-off 26-yard touchdown run in overtime). If the Chiefs go to the Super Bowl, the running game will play a vital role in taking the pressure off Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs’ 100-Sack Man Carlos Dunlap Runs A Thriving Brunch Restaurant | Forbes

Dunlap grew up in Charleston—a renowned foodie city—but he was a picky eater as a youngster. It wasn’t until he entered the NFL and started traveling more that he became interested in cuisine. “The idea of having a spot where all my favorites were at was always in the back of mind,” Dunlap said. “Then opportunity came to open up a restaurant, and I jumped on it.” Located in the Brickell financial district of Miami, Honey Uninhibited has a distinctly urban and Southern vibe inspired by the Low Country in Charleston. The menu includes savory and sweets and offers everything from sandwiches to French toast. The most popular items are chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits and lobster truffle mac and cheese.

Saturday’s NFL games are going to be ridiculously cold all over the country | SB Nation

It’s that time again, that time of the year where football is being played in extremely frigid weather and the vibes will be extremely high on TV. Week 16 is coming up, and the weather outside surely is frightful. Games are going to be played in the coldest weather imaginable, and it probably will snow as well.

The current estimates for the "feels like" temperature at kickoff of some of the outdoor games this Saturday:



- Bills at Bears: -11°

- Seahawks at Chiefs: -6°

- Saints at Browns: -9°

- Texans at Titans: 5°

- Falcons at Ravens: 7°

- Raiders at Steelers: -4°







￼￼￼￼ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 20, 2022

Yeesh. I can’t even imagine playing in any weather below freezing, let alone a game played in the negatives. Mike McDaniel might say that the cold doesn’t really bother him but let’s be real: -11 degrees is so cold even the Abominable Snowman will feel a little bit chilly. It’ll be interesting to see how other teams prepare for the cold, especially teams that don’t really get cold weather. The Texans play in a dome, and so do the Falcons. How will they prepare for the upcoming wintry hell that is 5-7 degrees.

One of the Chiefs’ most notable superfans robbed a bank on his way to the Texans game | SB Nation

The entire incident unfolded on Monday among Chiefs fans on Twitter. After ChiefsAHolic was absent during Kansas City’s overtime win against Houston on Sunday, fans were concerned something had happened to the superfan. Normally an avid tweeter, he hadn’t said anything since Dec. 16, when he retweeted a motivational Steve Harvey quote. Fans set about trying to find out what happened to ChiefsAHolic, making sure he was okay during his absence. Turns out it was for very good reason. The Twitter account was silent over the weekend because the man under the wolf mask, Xaviar Babudar WAS ARRESTED FOR ARMED ROBBERY OF A BANK ON FRIDAY MORNING!

CONTEXT: Chiefs superfan @ChiefsAholic went AFK for a few days and didn’t tweet at all during the game yesterday which raised concern. After doing some digging, twitter detectives found out that he robbed a bank on his way down to the game this weekend.



Bond set at $200k pic.twitter.com/XE3pVlY5Vo — N1CK (@N1CKRICH) December 19, 2022

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Dak Prescott among four superstars playing below expectation | NFL.com

2 - Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs · QB Who saw the one-win Texans nearly upending the Chiefs? Not me, that’s for sure. The Texans have found a way to stay competitive with Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel splitting snaps, but there isn’t much any team can do to shut down Mahomes. He completed 36 of 41 pass attempts for 336 passing yards and two TDs and ran for a third score in the Chiefs’ overtime victory that clinched the team’s seventh straight AFC West title.

Around the NFL

Ravens claim WR Sammy Watkins as Devin Duvernay put on IR | ESPN

The Ravens claimed wide receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers and placed starter Devin Duvernay on injured reserve after he was hurt in Tuesday’s practice. Baltimore is bringing back Watkins with the hope he will improve the NFL’s sixth-worst passing attack and help an offense that hasn’t scored a touchdown in its past seven quarters. Watkins, 29, was waived by the Green Bay Packers on Monday after failing to make a catch in his last three games. He signed a one-year, $1.85 million deal with Green Bay this offseason and managed 13 catches for 206 yards and no touchdowns in nine games.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Week 16 AP NFL Power Rankings: Bills remain AFC’s top team

13. New York Jets (12th) They need Mike White back. Now there is a sentence I never thought I would type. 14. Jacksonville Jaguars (20th) — This week’s highest riser Trevor Lawrence is a Bad Man. 15. Seattle Seahawks (15th) Season falling apart just before they play the Chiefs. No doubt that they’ll run Kansas City close this weekend. 16. New York Giants (16th) All NFC East teams are currently playoff bound. That is mental.

A tweet to make you think

Both sides of the ball for the #Chiefs are having turnover problems this season. Their ability to solve that could decide how deep they go in the playoffs.



#APOutOfStructure@Ron_Kopp | @stagdsp pic.twitter.com/EzNNfFAVDB — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) December 20, 2022

