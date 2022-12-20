Chiefs lose practice squad linebacker to Bears, re-sign tight end

According to Tuesday’s official NFL transactions report, there were two practice-squad transactions involving the Kansas City Chiefs.

The first was the signing of linebacker Elijah Lee by the Chicago Bears. The former Kansas State player (and native of Blue Springs) was signed to the team back in March. Released at the final cutdown, he was then signed to the practice squad. Then he was elevated for the season opener and activated to the active roster for Weeks 2 and 3. Released and re-signed to the practice squad, he was elevated for Weeks 4 and 5.

In the five games in which he appeared, Lee played almost exclusively on special teams. Now that he’s been poached by the Bears, he will have to remain on their active roster for at least three weeks.

But it wouldn't be surprising for Lee to return to the Chiefs for next season — or even for the postseason, when practice-squad elevations are unlimited.

To take Lee’s place on the practice squad, the Chiefs have re-signed tight end Matt Bushman. The former Las Vegas Raiders player (he appeared in two games for the Raiders in 2021) had a strong showing during Kansas City’s preseason matchup with the Green Bay Packers, leading the Chiefs with 73 yards and two touchdowns. But late in that game, he suffered a broken clavicle. Waived with an injury designation on final cutdown day, he was placed on the Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list the next day — and then waived with an injury settlement a week later.