Chiefs vs. Seahawks Tuesday injury report: Chris Jones, 3 others do not work

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Noon Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Status
|Jody Fortson
|TE
|Elbow
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Chris Jones
|DT
|Illness
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Khalen Saunders
|DT
|Illness
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Mike Danna
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Noah Gray
|TE
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Achilles
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Nazeeh Johnson
|S
|Hamstring
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Seahawks
Check back later for Seattle’s official injury report.
Some notes
- The injury report is as expected based upon the comments of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid earlier on Tuesday. Reid addressed the issues with tight end Jody Fortson (elbow), defensive tackle Chris Jones (illness), defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (illness) and defensive end Mike Danna (illness).
- Tuesday marked the first full practice for wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) since his return.
- As a reminder: Wide receiver Mecole Hardman partook in his fourth straight practice, but he remains on injured reserve, so Kansas City does not have to list him on the report. The same is the case for tight end Blake Bell, who is also back to practice.
Loading comments...