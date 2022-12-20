Chiefs vs. Seahawks Tuesday injury report: Chris Jones, 3 others do not work

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Jody Fortson TE Elbow DNP - - - Chris Jones DT Illness DNP - - - Khalen Saunders DT Illness DNP - - - Mike Danna DE Illness DNP - - - Lucas Niang OL Knee FP - - - Noah Gray TE Shoulder FP - - - Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder FP - - - Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring FP - - - Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FP - - - Nazeeh Johnson S Hamstring FP - - -

Seahawks

Check back later for Seattle’s official injury report.

Some notes