Against Seahawks, Chiefs seek first of three wins needed to close the season

On Christmas Eve, the Kansas City Chiefs will return from their three-game road trip to play the Seattle Seahawks on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Week 16 matchup will start at Noon Arrowhead Time and will be carried on FOX — locally on WDAF/4.

In Week 15, the Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 30-24 in overtime. Kansas City now has an 11-3 record and has won seven of its last eight games — and last Sunday’s win clinched not only a playoff berth but the team’s seventh consecutive AFC West title. The team needs to win all three of its final 2022 games to have a reasonable chance of getting the AFC’s No. 1 seed. All it would take is for the Buffalo Bills to drop one of their final three games.

In contrast, the 7-7 Seahawks will need three straight wins to make the playoffs — and even then, they will need some help to clinch a spot. After winning four straight games earlier in the season, the Seahawks have now lost four of their last five — most recently, a 21-13 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

When Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took over the team in 2013, the team held the first overall pick in that spring’s NFL Draft. Many fans — mindful of the team’s failure to select a first-round quarterback in three decades — wanted the team to take West Virginina quarterback Geno Smith with the first pick. But one of the team’s first moves under Reid and new general manager John Dorsey was to trade two second-round picks to the 49ers for quarterback Alex Smith. The team then used the draft’s first pick to acquire tackle Eric Fisher.

Geno Smith ended up being selected in the second round — 39th overall — by the New York Jets. Now in his ninth NFL season, he’s played for four different teams — most recently the Seahawks, who signed him as a backup in 2020. After Seattle traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos last spring, Smith ended up with the starting job.

In 2022, he’s turned in what is easily a career year, leading the league with a 71.7 completion percentage while passing for 3,671 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His passer rating of 105.3 ranks second in the league — just ahead of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes at 105.0.

And on Sunday — for the first time in his career — Smith will play against the Chiefs. Mahomes will be playing Seattle for only the second time, having lost to the Seahawks 38-31 in 2018.