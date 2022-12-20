From the Editors Show: there are too many flags in the NFL

On the latest episode of the Arrowhead Pride Editors’ Show podcast, Pete Sweeney and John Dixon discussed their marinated takeaways from the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 15 overtime win over the Houston Texans.

The NFL’s flags are out of control

Pete: “It’s not really a complaint about a specific referee like Carl Cheffers. There are just too many flags across the entire NFL this season. I’m not sure what conversations need to happen in the offseason, but it’s something the NFL has to address... It just makes for a way less entertaining product. Referees are going to decide some NFL games — but they should be going out of their way to let things be decided on the field. There just needs to be a shift toward fewer flags — and less referee involvement in general.”

The Chiefs' defensive performance

John: “Everyone is complaining about the defense. But if you look at the numbers from the Texans game the Chiefs’ defense played all right. The Texans averaged 3.4 yards per rush, 219 total yards, 3.8 yards per play, and only 4.2 yards per pass. Kansas City wasn’t great on third down again — but at the end of the day they only gave up four of 10 third-down conversions... The Texans only had one really long drive where they drove 80 yards for a touchdown — and I think a 65-yard drive... That’s a pretty good day for the defense.

The Chiefs' real problems right now

Pete: “I wrote in my rapid reaction after this game that I believe there are some very real tangible problems facing the Chiefs right now. Inexperience in coverage, not turning the ball over, Harrison Butker and the kicking operation and their struggling offensive line play... The offensive line has found more success in run blocking, but it always seems like the pocket breaks down when the Chiefs go to pass. I still think three out of four of these problems are fixable. The inexperience in the secondary will hopefully improve with more experience down the stretch. Ball security is a fixable problem that they can improve on a week-to-week basis. I still believe the Harrison Butker kicking issues are a fixable problem as well. I think the one thing they can’t seem to fix this season is the quality of their starting tackles. I continue to wonder if we’ll see Lucas Niang get a chance at some point.

Playing down to your opponents

John: “I hate to say that the Chiefs play down to their opponents... Games get into a flow — and this was one of those times again this week against the Texans. There were turnovers that allowed the Texans to score — and the Chiefs all of a sudden have to put up more points to make sure they win the game. That’s going to be true against good teams and sometimes it’s true against bad teams. I’m not buying that this impacts what they can do in the playoffs. I just need more convincing that a team with an 11-3 record is going to be an early-out in the playoffs.

