This week's headlines have primarily focused on the Kansas City Chiefs securing their seventh straight AFC West division title — a remarkable feat that deserves praise. The franchise has won more division crowns these past seven years than all the combined seasons before 2016.

Within these past seven seasons, playing up to the level of top teams in the conference has raised another vital question: Can the Chiefs earn a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage throughout the tournament?

Since the playoff format changed in 2020 — allowing seven teams to make the cut from each conference — only one top-seeded team made the Super Bowl: the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs. And while the bye and home-field advantage have been highly enticing and beneficial all these years, there's enough evidence now to believe it has never been more critical to the potential success of the Chiefs' season than it will be this year.

The current winning formula

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had another remarkable performance Sunday in Houston. His stat line has been used to display just how unbelievable it is to have witnessed that game go all the way to overtime.

Highest-graded QB in Week 15: Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/52YejjFKdK — PFF (@PFF) December 19, 2022

The reasons this particular game went to the fifth quarter could essentially be summarized as turnover differential, red-zone efficiency and penalties. The Chiefs wouldn’t be close to 11-3 without Mahomes.

In all the games where the team appears to lack answers, Mahomes almost always makes a few plays to put the Chiefs back on top.

This speaks to the way the team is currently constructed to win games. The special teams unit has been plagued by execution errors for chunks of games all season, including missing four points worth of kicks on Sunday in Houston.

Regardless of the opponent, the Chiefs' defense struggles to get quick pressure on opposing quarterbacks unless one of two things happens: defensive tackle Chris Jones is his dominant self, or defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo dials up a timely blitz that is successful. When the team does rush four defenders at the quarterback unsuccessfully, they have struggled to finish those plays with either short scrambles or incompletions. The secondary has missed the presence of a true ballhawk this season, and the result is that turnovers are few and far between.

Against Houston on Sunday, the Chiefs' defense allowed just 219 total yards and 3.8 yards per play — which isn’t bad.

However, it further shows that this defense is playing a softer "Keep everything in front of you" schematic style that tries to limit explosive plays. It can work as lChiefs'the Chiefisn'tfense isn't turning the ball over themselves. Still, it becomes a complex winning formula during games where the Kansas City offense or special teams have major blunders because the defense is proving incapable of creating their own turnovers right now.

In my opinion, having to string three to four wins in a row against good teams during the playoffs with this formula looks more complex than in prior seasons. Earning the chance to skip one of those games with a Wild Card weekend bye and then potentially playing a less challenging opponent than the team otherwise would during the divisional round is essential.

The "Arrowhead advantage"

With all that was just mentioned about the Chiefs' defense, we won't pretend that simply playing home games during the playoffs will turn them into a dominant unit. It does increase the chances of their success, however.

In the team's six home games this season, they have surrendered an average of 20.2 points per game, which is plenty good enough to compete for championships. In their eight road games, that number jumps up to 25.1 points per game — nearly a full touchdown more. There are a lot of factors involved, but when we just watch the games live, the defense, in particular, plays with greater energy at home. The sense of urgency and confidence within them feels higher.

It is worth noting that the Chiefs' offense does score less at home on hasn't this year. However, that hasn't held up in playoff competition during the Patrick Mahomes era. Since 2018, the Chiefs — using their best plays with the utmost focus — have averaged 35.1 points per game during 11 playoff contests at Arrowhead Stadium. This shows that the goal should put the defense in the best potential position to succeed, period. That means playing in Arrowhead.

Much-needed rest

It's been noted the Chiefs had an earlier-than-usual bye week during the regular season this year — Week 8 was the soonest the team has had their scheduled rest since the 2016 season. In the prior Mahomes-led seasons, the team had three byes during Week 12 and another during Week 10.

This means the team will have played 10 straight weeks' worth of games when Wild Card Weekend arrives in January. We can't project what an injury report might look like then, but we do know this — the physical and mental toll taken on players will be very real. The opportunity to rehab and allow even minor bumps and bruises to heal naturally would be welcomed.

Sometimes, a simple week off like that late in the year can make a visually evident difference in the speed and energy of a team. The Chiefs have proven they come out of bye weeks focused, with great plans of attack mentally — they need this one for the physical edge it provides above all.

The path

How Kansas City can most likely finish the regular season atop the AFC in the standings is quite simple. They first need to win their own remaining games — home against the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, then on the road at the Las Vegas Raiders. If they dropdropthey're those games — all of which they're expected to be highly favored — then the chances of earning the top seeding position will likely vanish.

If the Chiefs take care of their own business, it's a simple matter of needing one more thing to take place — the Buffalo Bills must lose one more game. Buffalo's upcoming schedule includes the Chicago Bears on the road Saturday, the Cincinnati Bengals on the road two weeks from now on Monday Night Football — and the New England Patriots in Buffalo to close out the season. As it currently stands, the Bills would most likely be a slight underdog when they visit Cincinnati for Week 17. While all those games are not to be overlooked, the Bengals, ironically, are the team best positioned to help the Chiefs as the regular season concludes.

Sure, with Mahomes and Reid, the Chiefs will have a solid fighting chance in the playoffs every game. Make no mistake, however — the odds of this team going the distance will rest heavily on if they can find the easier path the No. 1 seed will provide.

Without the bye?

It most likely means needing to beat some three-teamed combination of the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills simply to make the Super Bowl.

With the bye?

The path to Super Bowl LVII likely means beating only two of the teams listed above, and just one of them being the Bengals or Bills but not both.

Get your popcorn ready, Chiefs Kingdom; it's the most wonderful time of the year.