Chiefs vs. Bengals Friday injury report: Juan Thornhill, Joe Thuney set to return

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City is on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week, including official injury designations for Sunday’s game.
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Deon Bush
|DB
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Trey Smith
|G
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Lucas Niang
|OT
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|FP
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Carlos Dunlap
|DE
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Juan Thornhill
|FS
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Wrist
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Bengals
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Logan Wilson
|LB
|Illness
|FP
|FP
|DNP
|QUEST
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|Concussion
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|FP
|QUEST
|D.J. Reader
|DT
|Ankle/Pers
|LP
|DNP
|LP
|-
|Vonn Bell
|S
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|LP
|-
|La'el Collins
|OT
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Josh Tupou
|DT
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Some notes
- The only player that will not be available to the Chiefs against the Bengals will be wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring), whom the team has listed as out. Left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) will return to the lineup after not playing last week.
- There had been uncertainty regarding the status of running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring), who missed the first two practices of the week, but after a full practice on Friday, he is good to go — likely ending any speculation that practice-squad back Melvin Gordon could be called up for the game.
- On the Bengals’ side, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and running back Joe Mixon (concussion) are questionable, though word is that they are both “tracking to play.”
For Thursday's injury report, click here.
