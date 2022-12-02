 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Bengals Friday injury report: Juan Thornhill, Joe Thuney set to return

On Sunday, Kansas City travels to Cincinnati for a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, Kansas City is on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week, including official injury designations for Sunday’s game.

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
Deon Bush DB Elbow LP LP LP QUEST
Trey Smith G Knee FP FP FP -
Joe Thuney G Ankle FP FP FP -
Lucas Niang OT Knee FP FP FP -
Jerick McKinnon RB Hamstring DNP DNP FP -
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Illness DNP FP FP -
Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Shoulder FP FP FP -
Justin Watson WR Knee FP FP FP -
Carlos Dunlap DE Foot FP FP FP -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FP FP FP -
Jaylen Watson CB Hand FP FP FP -
Juan Thornhill FS Calf FP FP FP -
Bryan Cook S Wrist FP FP FP -

Bengals

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Logan Wilson LB Illness FP FP DNP QUEST
Joe Mixon RB Concussion LP LP LP QUEST
Ja'Marr Chase WR Hip LP LP FP QUEST
D.J. Reader DT Ankle/Pers LP DNP LP -
Vonn Bell S Hamstring FP FP LP -
La'el Collins OT Rest DNP FP FP -
Josh Tupou DT Calf FP FP FP -

Some notes

  • The only player that will not be available to the Chiefs against the Bengals will be wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring), whom the team has listed as out. Left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) will return to the lineup after not playing last week.
  • There had been uncertainty regarding the status of running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring), who missed the first two practices of the week, but after a full practice on Friday, he is good to go — likely ending any speculation that practice-squad back Melvin Gordon could be called up for the game.
  • On the Bengals’ side, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and running back Joe Mixon (concussion) are questionable, though word is that they are both “tracking to play.”

For Thursday’s injury report, click here.

In This Stream

Chiefs face Bengals in Week 13 with 2 scores to settle

View all 25 stories

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride