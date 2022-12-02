In Week 13, a large majority of Chiefs fans think Dave Toub should stay

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that most Kansas City fans want the team’s special teams coordinator to stick around.

Chiefs fan confidence

Following the team’s 26-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Chiefs fans remain extremely confident in the direction of the team.

Dave Toub

You might not know it from what you see on the Internet, but a big majority of Chiefs fans — more than three in four — want to see Kansas City keep its longtime special-teams coordinator.

New Chiefs players

Among the three new Kansas City practice-squad signings, more than half of Chiefs fans think running back Melvin Gordon will be the most likely to see playing time. (This question was formulated before defensive tackle Brandon Williams was signed to the team’s practice squad).

The Chiefs’ biggest threat

A majority of Kansas City’s fans think the Buffalo Bills will be the most likely team to keep the Chiefs away from the AFC’s top seed. One in four think that another AFC East Team — the Miami Dolphins — will present the biggest problem.

NFL division winners

Division Team Pct AFC East Bills 67% AFC North Bengals 63% AFC South Titans 98% AFC West Chiefs 99% NFC East Eagles 91% NFC North Vikings 99% NFC South Buccaneers 73% NFC West 49ers 89%

NFL fans from across the country were asked which teams were most likely to win their divisions. In the eyes of these fans, the Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings have their divisions locked up — while the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are very likely to claim their divisions. Fans are a bit less certain that the Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers can take care of their business.

Click here to see other recent survey results. And be sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.