Madden Simulation: AFC Championship game rematch

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can't see it, click here.

Here's what happened in our simulation:

The Kansas City Chiefs defense smothered Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as Patrick Mahomes kept feeding wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and running back Isiah Pacheco scored two touchdowns.

Well, at least that is what happened in the EA Universe.

The Chiefs have not played the Bengals since the AFC Championship game last season, and you can tell the Chiefs were playing with a chip on their shoulder.

The Chiefs' defense set the tone early by forcing a fumble that turned into six points by linebacker Nick Bolton. This set a trickle-down effect, as on the next drive, the Bengals were able to move down the field — but Burrow threw an interception deep into the red zone. The defense only allowed 159 yards through the air as they were defending the elite wide receivers well.

Some holes in the defense showed, especially in the running game. Joe Mixon had an incredible day on the ground, attempting 29 rushes for 175 yards. Keep in mind that this might not be the case outside the EA Universe since Mixon is coming off concussion protocol.

Mahomes held up his end of the bargain, throwing for 335 yards and throwing two touchdowns. It was an impressive day for Valdes-Scantling, as he secured one of Mahomes throws 73 yards for a touchdown. Valdes-Scantling was targeted seven times for 138 yards, which helped spread open the entire playbook for when the offense was on the field.

Pacheco didn't have the most impressive day on the ground — but when the Chiefs needed a score inside the red zone, they called his number. Pacheco scored two touchdowns, as Andy Reid was running the ball a lot more than usual due to the blowout on hand.

Final score: Chiefs 35, Bengals 16

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 28/34, 335 yards, 2 TD

Joe Burrow 20/25, 159 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Joe Mixon 29 att, 175 yards, 1 fumble

Isiah Pacheco, 17 att, 41 yards, 2 TD

Ronald Jones II 5 att, 25 yards

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 7 rec, 138 yards, 2 TD

Skyy Moore 6 rec, 48 yards

Travis Kelce 3 rec, 19 yards

Tee Higgins 5 rec, 56 yards, 1 TD

Justin Reid 10 total, 4 solo

George Karlafits 3 solo, 3 TFL, 2 sacks

L’Jarius Sneed 10 total, 2 solo, 1 INT

Nick Bolton 12 total, 1 solo

In Week 14, the Chiefs are on the road, taking on the Denver Broncos. Until then, we will see how the game plays out inside the EA Universe.

"Broncos Country — let's hide."