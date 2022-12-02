Matt Nagy responds to Patrick Mahomes’ claims about Chiefs’ pre-draft visit

The NFL has had Deflategate and Spygate. Do now we have Mahomesgate or Nagygate?

On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, revealing some pretty crazy news about his pre-draft top-30 visit with the Chiefs.

According to Mahomes, Kansas City’s quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy — who at that time was the team’s offensive coordinator — so badly wanted the Chiefs to draft Mahomes that the night before the Texas Tech quarterback met with the Chiefs coaching staff, Nagy gave him a list of the plays that head coach Andy Reid was going to ask him about.

Here’s how Mahomes recounted the story to the Kelce brothers:

“Matt Nagy was the offensive coordinator then, and he really liked me, so he gave me the plays they were going to go over the night before. Coach Reid is finding this out here, live on the New Heights podcast. “Of course, I crushed the meeting,” says Mahomes proudly, “I stayed up all night studying those plays — and the rest is history.”

"If y'all let me go 12 or below I'm gonna get drafted by someone else"



These @PatrickMahomes draft stories are mind-blowing



THE PATRICK MAHOMES EPISODE with @JasonKelce & @tkelce is out NOW: https://t.co/ZlYmHA5kwB pic.twitter.com/sOW0iLmA6I — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 1, 2022

So that’s Mahomes’ side of the story. But is it true?

Did Nagy engage in a Machiavellian plot to ensure that Mahomes would win over Reid — solidifying himself as Kansas City’s first-round draft pick and quarterback of the future?

During a press appearance on Thursday, Nagy said that he wasn’t the only one who was high on Mahomes. Reid and general manager Brett Veach — then the team’s co-director of player personnel — were also on board, along with then-GM John Dorsey.

“It’s always a unique and fun process,” Nagy told reporters. “Every year, you’re prepping for different positions and different players, etc. It’s such a lengthy and grueling process. [But] I think it’s very safe to say there was a major consensus in our building of who we liked.

“I just know that Coach Reid and Veach and a lot of other people in that building really liked Patrick — including myself... Everybody has a process of what they go through. For us, we were able to go through some plays. Coach has a phenomenal process of evaluation of many different positions — but in particular, I think his process of evaluating quarterbacks is awesome— and that was just a part of the process.”

Reporters didn’t like that answer, so Nagy was pressed again: did he give Mahomes the list of plays?

“Yeah, maybe a little bit,” laughed Nagy.

He then said that during that draft process, they had looked at quite a few quarterbacks — but Mahomes was the one who stood out during Reid’s process for evaluating quarterbacks.

“I thought Patrick did a hell of a job on the test,” said Nagy. “Coach was giving him good questions on the plays — and Patrick? He knew what he was doing. It was impressive.”

Nagy again made it clear: he wasn’t the only one who wanted Mahomes.

“I know how much they loved him [in the] pre-draft process,” said Nagy. “We were all so much into him — I mean, Coach and Veach and Dorse — all of these guys.”

But were there co-conspirators? Did anyone else know that Mahomes knew so much beforehand?

“Some may have known a little bit,” said Nagy. “Some may have not.”