AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 15

Week 15 of the NFL season concludes with the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) in Wisconsin to face at Green Bay Packers (5-8) on Monday Night Football.

As the season began, it wouldn’t have been outrageous to identify this game as a preview of the NFC Championship — but NFL seasons sometimes have a funny way of playing out differently than we expect. So instead, the defending world champions are on the road hoping to get their fifth win of the season against the defending NFC North champion that is going for its sixth. Both teams are coming off victories. In Week 14, the Rams snapped a six-game losing streak with heroics from newly-acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield in a 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Packers had their bye week after their 28-19 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 13. Over the last four games, Green Bay’s rookie wideout Christian Watson has scored eight touchdowns on 16 touches.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Packers are favored by 7.5 points.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Poll Which team wins Rams (4-9) at Packers (5-8)? Rams

Packers vote view results 25% Rams (24 votes)

74% Packers (69 votes) 93 votes total Vote Now

