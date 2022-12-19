AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 15

Week 15 of the NFL season concludes with the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) in Wisconsin to face at Green Bay Packers (5-8) on Monday Night Football.
As the season began, it wouldn’t have been outrageous to identify this game as a preview of the NFC Championship — but NFL seasons sometimes have a funny way of playing out differently than we expect. So instead, the defending world champions are on the road hoping to get their fifth win of the season against the defending NFC North champion that is going for its sixth. Both teams are coming off victories. In Week 14, the Rams snapped a six-game losing streak with heroics from newly-acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield in a 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Packers had their bye week after their 28-19 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 13. Over the last four games, Green Bay’s rookie wideout Christian Watson has scored eight touchdowns on 16 touches.
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Packers are favored by 7.5 points.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 130-86-5
Poll
Which team wins Rams (4-9) at Packers (5-8)?
-
25%
Rams
-
74%
Packers
Poll
Which team wins Colts (4-8-1) at Vikings (10-3)?
This poll is closed
-
7%
Colts
-
92%
Vikings
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (9-4) at Browns (5-8)?
This poll is closed
-
53%
Ravens
-
46%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (8-5) at Bills (10-3)?
This poll is closed
-
42%
Dolphins
-
57%
Bills
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (5-8) at Saints (4-9)?
This poll is closed
-
37%
Falcons
-
62%
Saints
Poll
Which team wins Cowboys (10-3) at Jaguars (5-8)?
This poll is closed
-
68%
Cowboys
-
31%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team wins Lions (6-7) at Jets (7-6)?
This poll is closed
-
66%
Lions
-
33%
Jets
Poll
Which team wins Eagles (12-1) at Bears (3-10)?
This poll is closed
-
90%
Eagles
-
9%
Bears
Poll
Which team wins Steelers (5-8) at Panthers (5-8)?
This poll is closed
-
41%
Steelers
-
58%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (4-9) at Broncos (3-10)?
This poll is closed
-
44%
Cardinals
-
55%
Broncos
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (7-6) at Raiders (5-8)?
This poll is closed
-
66%
Patriots
-
33%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Bengals (9-4) at Buccaneers (6-7)?
This poll is closed
-
62%
Bengals
-
37%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team wins Titans (7-6) at Chargers (7-6)?
This poll is closed
-
44%
Titans
-
55%
Chargers
Poll
Which team wins Giants (7-5-1) at Commanders (7-5-1)?
This poll is closed
-
22%
Giants
-
77%
Commanders
Poll
Which team wins 49ers (9-4) at Seahawks (7-6)?
This poll is closed
-
75%
49ers
-
25%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Chiefs (10-3) at Texans (1-11-1)?
This poll is closed
-
50%
Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
-
35%
Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
-
12%
Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
-
1%
Texans in a close game
-
0%
Texans in an easy win
-
0%
Texans in a blowout
