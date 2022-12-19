8 things overheard as the Chiefs defeated the Texans

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs collected a 30-24 overtime victory over the Houston Texans to go 11-3 on the season and clinch a seventh consecutive AFC West title. Here are some of the things you might have overheard during the game.
- “For the second half, can we have Lionel Messi kick our extra points via Zoom?”
- “Okay, I give up. Which member of the Chiefs organization stole Carl Cheffers’ girlfriend in high school?”
- “Yes, the past two weeks have been rocky, but we always knew the Broncos and Texans games were the brutal part of the schedule.”
- “You think these missed kicks and turnovers are annoying now? Just wait until the playoffs!”
- “Instead of ‘AFC West Champions,’ they’re passing out T-shirts reading, ‘Congrats on barely beating the freakin’ Texans.’”
- “I’m sorry, Mr. Butker. There doesn’t seem to be a return flight ticket for you.”
- “After three games on the road, it’ll be great to get back to Kansas City and the (checks Saturday’s weather) -2 degree weather.”
- “We’d like to thank the Colts and Patriots for taking the sports world’s attention off of our ugly performance.”
