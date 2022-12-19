8 things overheard as the Chiefs defeated the Texans

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs collected a 30-24 overtime victory over the Houston Texans to go 11-3 on the season and clinch a seventh consecutive AFC West title. Here are some of the things you might have overheard during the game.

“For the second half, can we have Lionel Messi kick our extra points via Zoom?” “Okay, I give up. Which member of the Chiefs organization stole Carl Cheffers’ girlfriend in high school?” “Yes, the past two weeks have been rocky, but we always knew the Broncos and Texans games were the brutal part of the schedule.” “You think these missed kicks and turnovers are annoying now? Just wait until the playoffs!” “Instead of ‘AFC West Champions,’ they’re passing out T-shirts reading, ‘Congrats on barely beating the freakin’ Texans.’” “I’m sorry, Mr. Butker. There doesn’t seem to be a return flight ticket for you.” “After three games on the road, it’ll be great to get back to Kansas City and the (checks Saturday’s weather) -2 degree weather.” “We’d like to thank the Colts and Patriots for taking the sports world’s attention off of our ugly performance.”