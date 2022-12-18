Chiefs open as 10-point favorites over the Seahawks in Week 16

This coming Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will return from a three-game road trip to play the Seattle Seahawks on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a Week 16 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time.

In Week 15, the Chiefs opened as 14-point favorites against the Houston Texans, but ended up holding on to clinch a playoff berth (and seventh consecutive AFC West title) with a 30-24 overtime victory. Kansas City has now won seven of its last eight games.

After winning four straight games earlier in the season, the Seahawks have now lost four of their last five — most recently, a 21-13 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in which Seahawks running back Travis Honer gave up a fumble with less than a minute remaining in the first half. Charvarius Ward was able to return it for 40 yards, setting up the 49ers to take a 14-3 halftime lead that they never relinquished.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 10-point favorite in the game, which will be the first meeting between the teams since Seattle defeated Kansas City 38-31 in 2018’s Week 16.