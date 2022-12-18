Filed under: WATCH: Jerick McKinnon walks off with a touchdown in Houston By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Dec 18, 2022, 3:15pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Jerick McKinnon walks off with a touchdown in Houston Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Walk it off, Jet! pic.twitter.com/UaTlXDznfx— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) December 18, 2022 Jerick McKinnon has been so good these past two weeks More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...