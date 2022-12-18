Filed under: Chiefs vs. Texans: First half discussion By John Dixon@Arrowheadphones Dec 18, 2022, 11:45am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chiefs vs. Texans: First half discussion Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images For the NFL’s Week 15, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. What’s on your mind during the first half of the game? More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...