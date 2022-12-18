 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs-Texans: Kadarius Toney and Chris Jones will play

Kansas City and Houston have released their inactive player lists for Sunday’s Week 15 game.

By John Dixon
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (illness) will both dress for the game.

In Friday’s final injury report, both Toney and Jones had been listed as questionable for the matchup. Toney has missed three games with his hamstring injury — and was limited in all of this week’s practices. It’s likely the Chiefs will use him sparingly.

With such a healthy roster, Kansas City did not choose to elevate any practice squad players for this game.

The Texans have also released their list of inactives. As expected, running back Dameon Pierce (ankle), wide receivers Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot), cornerbacks Steven Nelson (foot) and Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring), defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (calf) and guard Kenyon Green (ankle) will all miss the matchup. But guard Justin McCray (hamstring) will dress for the game.

With the exception of McCray, all of those players had been declared out in Friday’s injury report. McCray was listed as questionable.

The Texans have elevated defensive back Will Redmond and tight end Mason Schreck from the practice squad to the active roster for the matchup. Both will dress for the game — and will automatically be returned to the practice squad on Monday.

