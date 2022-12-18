Chiefs vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, streaming, matchup history and more

The Game

For the NFL’s Week 15, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for Noon (Arrowhead Tome) on Sunday. The game will be carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

This is the 14th meeting between these two clubs since the Texans were founded in 2002. Two of the last six have been memorable postseason games. In a 2015 Wild Card matchup, the Chiefs ended a 22-season playoff drought with a 30-0 rout in Houston. Then in 2019’s Divisional round, the Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead at Arrowhead Stadium before Kansas City came back in a thrilling 51-31 comeback victory that started the run to Kansas City’s first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

SB Nation’s Reacts tool monitors what NFL fans all over the country think about their favorite teams. You can join the chorus of voices who weigh in on the Chiefs every week by signing up here . All it takes is an email address and a few minutes of your time each week.

But in this game, the Chiefs arrive in Houston with a 10-3 record that is tied for the AFC’s best — while Houston’s 1-11-1 record is the league’s worst. Both teams are coming off games they’d like to have back.

In Week 14, the Chiefs ran up a 27-0 lead against the 3-9 Denver Broncos before quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw back-to-back interceptions just before halftime, opening the way for Denver to close Kansas City’s lead to just six points in the third quarter. The Chiefs left Colorado with a 34-28 victory — but to the team’s fans, it felt like a loss to an inferior team. Fan confidence has fallen from 74% in Week 14 — following the team’s 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals — to just 62% in Week 15.

Meanwhile, the Texans managed to get a 23-20 fourth-quarter lead against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys at their house. But with less than four minutes remaining, Houston failed to score on a fourth-and-goal at the Cowboys’ three-yard line. Dallas marched down the field, adding an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run to claim a 27-23 victory.

With a win against the Texans, the Chiefs will clinch an eighth consecutive playoff appearance and a seventh straight AFC West championship. But to stay in contention for the AFC’s No. 1 seed, Kansas City will need every win it can manage.

Nuts and bolts

Location : NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas Playing surface: Artificial

Artificial Game time: Noon Arrowhead Time, Sunday, December 18, 2022

Noon Arrowhead Time, Sunday, December 18, 2022 Weather forecast: Partly cloudy and 53, winds E at 11 mph

Partly cloudy and 53, winds E at 11 mph Matchup history: 6-5 Chiefs (regular season)

6-5 Chiefs (regular season) Odds : Chiefs -14.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

: Chiefs -14.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook Officials: Referee Carl Cheffers (51), umpire Brandon Cruse (22), down judge Mike Carr (63), line judge Jeff Seeman (45), field judge Nate Jones (33), side judge Eugene Hall (103), back judge Matt Edwards (96), replay official Kevin Brown and replay assistant Karlton Derrick