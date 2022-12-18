Chiefs vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, streaming, matchup history and more

The Game
For the NFL’s Week 15, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for Noon (Arrowhead Tome) on Sunday. The game will be carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.
This is the 14th meeting between these two clubs since the Texans were founded in 2002. Two of the last six have been memorable postseason games. In a 2015 Wild Card matchup, the Chiefs ended a 22-season playoff drought with a 30-0 rout in Houston. Then in 2019’s Divisional round, the Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead at Arrowhead Stadium before Kansas City came back in a thrilling 51-31 comeback victory that started the run to Kansas City’s first Super Bowl win in 50 years.
But in this game, the Chiefs arrive in Houston with a 10-3 record that is tied for the AFC’s best — while Houston’s 1-11-1 record is the league’s worst. Both teams are coming off games they’d like to have back.
In Week 14, the Chiefs ran up a 27-0 lead against the 3-9 Denver Broncos before quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw back-to-back interceptions just before halftime, opening the way for Denver to close Kansas City’s lead to just six points in the third quarter. The Chiefs left Colorado with a 34-28 victory — but to the team’s fans, it felt like a loss to an inferior team. Fan confidence has fallen from 74% in Week 14 — following the team’s 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals — to just 62% in Week 15.
Meanwhile, the Texans managed to get a 23-20 fourth-quarter lead against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys at their house. But with less than four minutes remaining, Houston failed to score on a fourth-and-goal at the Cowboys’ three-yard line. Dallas marched down the field, adding an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run to claim a 27-23 victory.
With a win against the Texans, the Chiefs will clinch an eighth consecutive playoff appearance and a seventh straight AFC West championship. But to stay in contention for the AFC’s No. 1 seed, Kansas City will need every win it can manage.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- Playing surface: Artificial
- Game time: Noon Arrowhead Time, Sunday, December 18, 2022
- Weather forecast: Partly cloudy and 53, winds E at 11 mph
- Matchup history: 6-5 Chiefs (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -14.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Carl Cheffers (51), umpire Brandon Cruse (22), down judge Mike Carr (63), line judge Jeff Seeman (45), field judge Nate Jones (33), side judge Eugene Hall (103), back judge Matt Edwards (96), replay official Kevin Brown and replay assistant Karlton Derrick
- Television broadcast: with Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins on KCTV (CBS/5-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, KHOU (CBS/11-Houston) and CBS affiliates nationwide — see coverage map
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Paramount+
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM/HD2-Kansas City), KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Texans radio broadcast: with Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware and John Harris on KILT (610 AM-Houston), KILT (100.3 FM-Houston) and Texans Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 380
- Enemy SB Nation site: Battle Red Blog
2022 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Sun
Sep 11
|@Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
|Won
44-21
|Wk
2
|Thu
Sep 15
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-24
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 25
|@Colts
|Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis
|Lost
20-17
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 2
|@Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
Tampa
|Won
41-31
|Wk
5
|Mon
Oct 10
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
30-29
|Wk
6
|Sun
Oct 16
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
24-20
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 23
|@49ers
|Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
|Won
44-23
|Wk
8
|Bye
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 6
|Titans
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
20-17
|Wk
10
|Sun
Nov 13
|Jaguars
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-17
|Wk
11
|Sun
Nov 20
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|Won
30-27
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 27
|Rams
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
26-10
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 4
|@Bengals
|Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati
|Lost
27-24
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 11
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|Won
34-28
|Wk
15
|Sun
Dec 18
|@Texans
|NRG Stadium
Houston
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
16
|Sat
Dec 24
|Seahawks
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
12:00 pm
|Wk
17
|Sun
Jan 1
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
18
|Sat
Jan 7
or
Sun
Jan 8
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|TBA
TBA
