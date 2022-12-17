Arrowheadlines: ESPN writer claims that ‘Mahomes does not have any absolute weaknesses’

The latest

Finding a weakness for every NFL starting quarterback | ESPN

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes does not have any absolute weaknesses, only relative weaknesses. The biggest this year is probably against pass pressure. With no pressure, Mahomes leads the NFL with an 86.6 QBR, and Jalen Hurts is the only other quarterback over 80. But with pass pressure, Mahomes is sixth in QBR at 48.1. This weakness is a flip from last season. In 2021, Mahomes was just ninth in QBR without pass pressure (72.4) but ranked third behind Dak Prescott and Josh Allen in QBR with pass pressure (56.7).

Micah Parsons made valid point about Jalen Hurts, MVP debate | Kansas City Star

The Dallas Cowboys’ star linebacker said the Philadelphia Eagles are 12-1 more because of the overall talent on the team than Jalen Hurts. The Eagles’ third-year quarterback is a frontrunner for NFL Most Valuable Player entering Week 15. Speaking on Von Miller’s podcast, Parsons pointed out the Eagles have an excellent defense and superb players on offense around Hurts. “It’s system and team!” Parsons said about the credit. He’s not wrong. The Eagles have the league’s most dominant offensive line. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are among the best wide receiver tandems. The rushing attack led by Miles Sanders is outstanding. And, coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen have devised an offensive scheme that maximizes Hurts’ skills and helped him elevate his all-around game. Parsons also argued that Patrick Mahomes would be his MVP choice because he’s having another tremendous season for the Kansas City Chiefs without star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to Miami.

Week 15 NFL game picks: Bills thwart Dolphins on Saturday night; Lions stay hot with road win over Jets | NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs 35-17 Houston Texans I love that the Chiefs can finish off games with power running from Isiah Pacheco. I love Patrick Mahomes in a game against the Texans after hearing that Jalen Hurts is the MVP favorite. I love that Houston’s trying a quarterback platoon with Jeff Driskel. I love you all for reading the Chiefs-Texans score explanation in Week 15, as if this matchup is some mystery.

The roof will be open at NRG Stadium on Sunday

The roof at NRG Stadium is scheduled to be open for Sunday’s game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, if weather permits pic.twitter.com/xWNmYoBzDE — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 16, 2022

Chiefs QBs Shane Buechele, Chris Oladokun emulating Texans two-QB system in practice | Chiefs Wire

It’s a unique challenge for Kansas City, one that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo says they haven’t exactly faced before. “I’m not sure we’ve gone in knowing it was going to be a rotation,” Spagnuolo said. “You get in certain games and a quarterback gets hurt and you have to be ready for the backup, but listen, we’ve got to prepare for both of them. And, you know we have a No. 6 jersey (Jeff Driskel) out there in practice and a No. 10 jersey (Davis Mills).” The Chiefs are using two different quarterbacks on the scout team during practice. Shane Buechele is working as the Davis Mills-type quarterback, making passes from within the pocket, with the occasional scramble. Rookie QB Chris Oladokun is more of a dual-threat quarterback akin to Jeff Driskel, recording 73 attempts for 166 yards and two rushing touchdowns in 2021 at South Dakota State. “Chris (Oladokun) is great. Yeah, Shane’s (Buechele) great,” Spagnuolo said. “It’s a good point because when we play these zone-read quarterbacks – and those two guys, they know what they’re doing in that. We put the card up and they read it, but they’ll look at it and they know exactly what to do because they’ve done it most of their careers before they got into the NFL. That’s real helpful. I value that. Both of those guys to be able to do that.”

Quick Hits: Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans Preview | Battle Red Blod (Houston Texans SB Nation site)

Houston Texans Stats QB DAVIS MILLS completed 16 of 21 atts. (76.2 pct.) for 175 yards last week. Has 2 TD passes in 3 of 4 career starts vs. AFC West. QB JEFF DRISKEL had 1st TD pass of season in Week 14. RB DAMEON PIERCE (rookie) rushed for 78 yards & TD last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 75+ scrimmage yards. Has 95+ scrimmage yards in 2 of his past 3 at home. Leads rookies with 1,104 scrimmage yards & 939 rush yards & can become 3rd Hou. rookie ever with 1,000+ rush yards, joining Steve Slaton (2008) & Domanick Williams (2003). WR BRANDIN COOKS aims for his 3rd in row overall with 55+ rec. yards & 3rd in row at home with 70+ rec. yards. Has 85+ rec. yards in 2 of his past 3 vs. KC. Is 1 of 4 in NFL (Mike Evans, DeAndre Hopkins & Travis Kelce) with 500+ rec. yards in each of past 9 seasons.

Jerry Jeudy fined for actions in the game against the Chiefs

League source: NFL fined Broncos’ WR Jerry Jeudy $23,020 for making contact with an official during Sunday’s game vs. the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/eYheWxYLyP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2022

Around the NFL

Steelers will announce Week 15 starting QB on Saturday; rookie Kenny Pickett (concussion) doubtful | NFL.com

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Friday that Pickett is doubtful to play Sunday versus the host Carolina Panthers and that he would reveal the starter on Saturday, which presumably will be Mitchell Trubisky or Mason Rudolph. Pickett left Pittsburgh’s Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens due to concussion protocol and has been listed as a limited participant in practice throughout the week. Trubisky took over for Pickett and completed 22 of 30 passes for 276 yards, a touchdown and a glaring three interceptions during the Steelers’ 16-14 loss. The opening-game starter, Trubisky has played in six games this season with four starts.

Jerry Jones Says ‘There’s a Good Chance’ Odell Beckham Jr. Signs Cowboys Contract| Bleacher Report

Speaking to USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said there is a “good chance” they will sign Beckham, “Odell’s going to join us,” Jones said. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.” There has been so much speculation about Beckham in recent weeks that it’s hard to know what him signing with a team would even mean for this season. It looked like Beckham was on the verge of signing with Dallas after visiting the team last week, but he wound up leaving Texas without a deal.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Let’s Argue: Mecole Hardman is who makes the Chiefs’ offense go

You don’t miss what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone. When it comes to Kansas City’s fourth-year wide receiver, that saying fits perfectly. Prior to his current injury, the former second-round pick hasn’t missed a game. While both fans and media members have been critical of Hardman’s development, much of it has been unfair — simply because of the high expectations that come from being behind Tyreek Hill. If there’s one thing we’ve learned this season, we’ve learned that Hill is truly one of one. While the Chiefs’ offense has been just fine without Hardman, it’s easy to see where it’s missing him. Without Hardman, the unit lacks a dynamic ability. One thing you can’t teach is speed — and when it’s not there, it’s obivous. Hardman is like having a cheat code, because you can just motion him and hand the ball to him — especially in the red zone. Remember the San Francisco game? Hardman had three red zone touchdowns in that matchup — all of them on variations of the same play.

A tweet to make you think

"I think we got a good case that Travis could win one."



If a TE is ever going to win MVP, @MVS__11 knows "the best tight end in #NFL history" @tkelce is the one to do it #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/yNTqhEqcrv — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 16, 2022

