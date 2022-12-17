Chiefs-Texans: the best DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown picks

The Kansas City Chiefs end their three-game away stint this week against the Houston Texans. What DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown lineup should you use for this game?

Position Player Cost AvgPts Captain

(1.5x points) Chiefs D/ST $8,100 6.8 Flex Isiah Pacheco $8,800 7.3 Flex Travis Kelce $11,800 20.8 Flex Patrick Mahomes $13,000 27.3 Flex Skyy Moore $800 2.9 Flex Chris Moore $7,400 8.0

Captain Pick

Chiefs’ defense and special teams

The Chiefs D/ST should have quite a game. Even if the defense gives up 14-20 points, it’s nearly guaranteed a turnover. Even while giving up 28 points to the Denver Broncos in Week 14, the D/ST earned 15 fantasy points from two interceptions, six sacks and a defensive touchdown. Against an even worse opponent, I expect a better game.

Flex Picks

Running back Isiah Pacheco

I love Pacheco. Even if he hasn’t yet been a great fantasy running back, he’s shown me that he can be. Once the Chiefs get up big, they should begin running the ball more. This leads me to believe that Pacheco will finally have his breakout game — and hopefully get a touchdown. In away games, the Chiefs run nearly 41% of the time. This puts Pacheco in a prime position to break out.

Tight end Travis Kelce

Okay... so Kelce hasn’t had a great game since Kansas City played the Los Angeles Chargers four weeks ago. But in this matchup, I feel like he’ll really come back into his own. After all, he said on his “New Heights” podcast that he’s eyeing 15,000 receiving yards over his career. Unless he wants to play another six years, he’ll have to step it up a bit.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

It’s understandable that Mahomes is the most expensive player this week — but the Texans’ defense is ranked first against fantasy quarterbacks. Mahomes doesn’t care about rankings, though. He just balls out regardless of the opponent. He threw three interceptions against Denver and still put up 25.78 points.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore

This is a value pick. He’s the best player you can grab with $900 remaining. If he’s more your cup of tea, maybe Justin Watson could be your pick here. But if the Chiefs really do end up controlling this game from start to finish, I think you’ll see a lot more Moore. Hopefully, the Chiefs find a way to get him into the end zone.

Chris Moore, Wide Receiver

With wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins — and running back Damien Pierce — ruled out of the contest, I expect Chris Moore to have another decent game. Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Moore had 10 catches for 124 yards, giving him 25.4 fantasy points. With all these injuries, an even better performance should be coming.

On paper, the Chiefs should dominate this game — but the Cowboys should have dominated last week, too. The Texans are the greatest tank ever constructed by human hands. And, with a quarterback rotation like they had last week, this should be an interesting game to watch.

As always... bet responsibly.