Chiefs vs. Texans final injury report: 2 Chiefs listed as ‘questionable’

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are on the road to play the Houston Texans on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week, including official game designations.

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Chris Jones DT Illness FP FP DNP QUEST Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring LP LP LP QUEST Trey Smith G Knee FP FP FP - Lucas Niang T Knee FP FP FP - Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder/Quad FP FP FP - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Toe FP FP FP - Patrick Mahomes QB Right Hand FP FP FP - Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FP FP FP - Nick Bolton LB Groin FP FP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FP FP FP - Jaylen Watson CB Hand FP FP FP - Nazeeh Johnson S Hamstring LP FP FP - Deon Bush S Elbow FP FP FP - Justin Reid S Shoulder FP FP FP -

Texans

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Dameon Pierce RB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Nico Collins WR Foot DNP DNP DNP OUT Taylor Stallworth DT Calf LP DNP DNP OUT Steven Nelson CB Foot DNP DNP DNP OUT Derek Stingley Jr. CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Kenyon Green G Ankle LP LP LP OUT Brandin Cooks WR Calf DNP LP LP OUT Justin McCray G Hamstring DNP DNP LP QUEST Maliek Collins DT NIR-Rest DNP FP FP - Jerry Hughes DE NIR-Rest DNP FP FP - Mario Addison DL NIR-Rest DNP FP FP - Laremy Tunsil OT Illness DNP FP FP - Troy Hairston FB Chest FP FP FP - Kurt Hinish DT Shoulder LP FP FP - Roy Lopez DT Hip LP FP FP -

Some notes

The Chiefs have listed only two players as questionable for their game against the Houston Texans: wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (illness).

Toney hasn't played since Week 11 when he injured his hamstring. He had limited practices all week, so it is unclear if this will be the week.

Head coach Andy Reid on Toney: "We'll just see how he made it through today and where we go from there."

Reid added that there is no concern for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was listed on the injury report with a "right hand" issue this week. Reid confirmed the quarterback's right thumb was tender — but that he threw all week. It sounds like Mahomes' status on the injury report was simply precautionary.

Jones came down with an illness on Friday, his only missed practice of the week. Newcomer Brandon Williams may see more time against the Texans if Jones cannot play.

Defensive back Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring), who was limited on Wednesday, is good to go against the Texans. Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (Achilles), who was added to the injury report on Thursday, is also good to go.

As a reminder: Wide receiver Mecole Hardman practiced for the third straight day, but he remains on injured reserve, so Kansas City does not have to list him on the report. Reid said he is leaning away from Hardman making his return this week.

On the Texans' side, it had been thought that wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) might be available for Sunday's game after being upgraded to a limited practice on Thursday — but he has now been declared out for the game. Wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) is also out — so for another week, Houston will be without its best wideouts.

Other significant players who are out for Sunday: running back Dameon Pierce (ankle), cornerback Steven Nelson (foot), cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (calf).

Guard Kenyon Green (ankle) will not dress for the game after again being limited in Friday's practice. Guard Justin McCray (hamstring) was downgraded to limited on Friday — and is now questionable for the game.

