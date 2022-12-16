Week 15 of the NFL season kicked off with the San Francisco 49ers defeating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday Night Football.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) will visit the Houston Texans (1-11-1). Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 14 points.

The rest of the AFC West will play during Sunday’s late-afternoon games: the New England Patriots (7-6) will visit the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) (on FOX, locally on WDAF/4), the Arizona Cardinals (4-9) will be in Colorado to play the Denver Broncos (3-10) and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) will host to the Tennessee Titans (7-6).

But the rest of the action begins on Saturday, when the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) visit the Minnesota Vikings (10-3) at Noon, the Baltimore Ravens (9-4) are on the road against the Cleveland Browns (5-8) at 3:30 p.m. and the Buffalo Bills (10-3) host the Miami Dolphins (8-5) at 7:00 p.m. Both of the last two Saturday games have playoff implications for the Chiefs; all three will be carried on NFL Network.

While the Chiefs are busy in Houston on Sunday, the other early games will include the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8) on the road against the Carolina Panthers (5-8), the Detroit Lions (6-7) in New Jersey to play the New York Jets (7-6), the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) hosting the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) visiting the Chicago Bears (3-10).

Sunday’s other late-afternoon game is another matchup of interest to Chiefs fans: the Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) in Florida to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) (on CBS — locally on KCTV/5) .

Sunday’s matchups will conclude with the New York Giants (7-5-1) in the nation’s capital to play the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) on Sunday Night Football.

All of the NFL’s teams have now had their bye weeks. For the last four weeks of the season, every team will be playing.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 121-81-5

Poll Which team wins Colts (4-8-1) at Vikings (10-3)? Colts

Vikings vote view results 9% Colts (8 votes)

90% Vikings (80 votes) 88 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Ravens (9-4) at Browns (5-8)? Ravens

Browns vote view results 51% Ravens (44 votes)

48% Browns (42 votes) 86 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Dolphins (8-5) at Bills (10-3)? Dolphins

Bills vote view results 43% Dolphins (38 votes)

56% Bills (50 votes) 88 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Falcons (5-8) at Saints (4-9)? Falcons

Saints vote view results 39% Falcons (35 votes)

60% Saints (54 votes) 89 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cowboys (10-3) at Jaguars (5-8)? Cowboys

Jaguars vote view results 72% Cowboys (62 votes)

27% Jaguars (23 votes) 85 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Lions (6-7) at Jets (7-6)? Lions

Jets vote view results 69% Lions (58 votes)

30% Jets (25 votes) 83 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Eagles (12-1) at Bears (3-10)? Eagles

Bears vote view results 93% Eagles (74 votes)

6% Bears (5 votes) 79 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Steelers (5-8) at Panthers (5-8)? Steelers

Panthers vote view results 40% Steelers (32 votes)

60% Panthers (48 votes) 80 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cardinals (4-9) at Broncos (3-10)? Cardinals

Broncos vote view results 44% Cardinals (35 votes)

55% Broncos (44 votes) 79 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Patriots (7-6) at Raiders (5-8)? Patriots

Raiders vote view results 68% Patriots (55 votes)

31% Raiders (25 votes) 80 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bengals (9-4) at Buccaneers (6-7)? Bengals

Buccaneers vote view results 56% Bengals (45 votes)

43% Buccaneers (34 votes) 79 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Titans (7-6) at Chargers (7-6)? Titans

Chargers vote view results 50% Titans (39 votes)

50% Chargers (39 votes) 78 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Giants (7-5-1) at Commanders (7-5-1)? Giants

Commanders vote view results 20% Giants (17 votes)

79% Commanders (64 votes) 81 votes total Vote Now