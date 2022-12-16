In Week 15, Chiefs fans have low confidence in the team

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that Kansas City fans aren’t very confident in their team right now.

Chiefs fan confidence

Despite a 34-28 victory against the Denver Broncos in Week 14, just 62% of Chiefs fans are presently confident in the team’s direction. This continues a slide that began after the team’s 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. It’s not the lowest that fan confidence has been this season — but it’s close.

Travis Kelce vs. Tony Gonzalez

But fans certainly have confidence in the team’s starting tight end! Now that he’s gained a thousand yards in seven consecutive seasons and joined the exclusive club of tight ends with at least 10,000 career receiving yards, about two in three fans believe that Kelce will eventually exceed Tony Gonzalez’ career mark of 15,127 yards.

Biggest playoff threat

Maybe it’s just recency bias — but when the postseason arrives, seven in 10 Kansas City fans are more worried about the Bengals than they are about the Buffalo Bills, who defeated the Chiefs 24-20 in Week 6.

Steve Spagnuolo

A little more than half of Kansas City fans would like to see the team’s defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo return for a fifth season in 2023.

The best bad team

It’s a pretty high bar, but more than half of NFL fans surveyed think that the Detroit Lions will be the first of the league’s weaker teams to get to a conference championship game.

Week 15 picks

The Chiefs can still control their chance to get the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed if the Bills lose at least one of their remaining four games. It would also be helpful for the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens to each lose at least one of their games game before the end of the season. But although NFL fans across the country think the Chiefs will clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title against the Houston Texans on Sunday — thereby guranteeing at least one home game — they don’t think any of those other three teams will lose in Week 15.

